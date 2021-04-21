Brianna Leahy didn’t miss a beat in her return to track & field competition after a three-year hiatus.
In her first season since her 2018 senior year at Shullsburg High School, Leahy broke the University of Wisconsin-Platteville record in the shot put. The junior threw 14.13 meters in her fourth collegiate meet to shatter the previous mark of 13.81 meters set by Rachel Beuthin in 2017.
Leahy’s toss moved her to the top of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference leaderboard and ranks second among NCAA Division III athletes. The top 19 throws will qualify for nationals, which begin May 27 in Greensboro, N.C.
A multi-sport star in high school, Leahy began her collegiate career as a basketball player at UW-River Falls before transferring to Platteville prior to the 2019-20 academic year. The agriculture business major started the first four games of the Pioneers’ women’s basketball season before an injury sidelined her for the final five games.
Keegan named to academic honor roll — Michael Keegan, a 6-foot-6 freshman guard from Dyersville Beckman, earned a spot on the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s academic honor roll following his freshman season at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. The former TH Player of the Year saw action in only four games at the NCAA Division II school after rehabilitating an injury suffered in the preseason.
Jasa earns A-R-C honor — Loras College junior Mike Jasa, a Cedar Rapids Prairie grad, earned the American Rivers Conference male athlete of the week award on Monday after leading the Duhawks to a runner-up finish at the Augustana Meet of Champions on Saturday. He set the 800-meter run school record and established the fastest time in Division III this season with a 1:50.00 and ran on the 4x400-meter relay team which raced to the second-fastest time in the nation at 3:13.82.
Renner feted by A-R-C — Loras’ Brianna Renner, a junior from West Bend, Wis., landed the A-R-C women’s outdoor field performer of the week award. She set a school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11 minutes, 7.18 seconds to finish a minute ahead of the second-place runner.
Christopher lands track honor —Wartburg College’s Breya Christopher, a sophomore who prepped at River Ridge (Ill.) High School, received the A-R-C women’s outdoor track performer of the week award after winning the high jump at Augustana. She tied the fourth-best Wartburg outdoor high jump in program history at 5 feet, 6.5 inches, which ranks fourth nationally.
Kurzynski a stopper for Loras — Loras goalkeeper Seth Kurzynski, a junior from Rice Lake, Wis., collected the A-R-C men’s soccer defensive player of the week award after leading the Duhawks to a 3-1 win over Wartburg and a 9-1 win over Coe. He made seven saves in the two wins.
Ericsson paces Spartans — University of Dubuque forward Mathias Ericsson, a sophomore from Stockholm, Sweden, won the A-R-C men’s soccer offensive player of the week award after helping the Spartans (5-1-1) to a 3-2 win over Luther and an 8-0 win over Buena Vista. In a 3-2 thrilling overtime victory over the Norse, he scored one goal and dished out the game-winning assist off a corner kick. He added a goal and an assist against Buena Vista.