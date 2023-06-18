Madyson Moore began skating in the Dubuque Youth Hockey Association in the late 1990s as a way to continue a friendly competition with her cousin.
In a time before the United States women’s Olympic team captured the imaginations of aspiring young athletes, she was the only girl in the program.
The sport has grown since, but Moore plans to use her position as the first women’s hockey coach at the University of Dubuque to introduce it to the next generation of girls. Just like the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints have played an integral role in introducing the sport for decades.
“It starts days like today, where little girls can actually see it live and in person. That’s the biggest thing,” Moore, 29, said earlier this month, when the University of Dubuque held an introductory meet-and-greet for the first men’s and women’s NCAA hockey programs in the state of Iowa. “From there, they’ll be able to come to our games and see what it’s all about. It’s a lot easier to dream about something when you can see it right in front of you.”
Moore signed up for hockey because she saw her uncle, Jay Schiesl, playing the game and coaching his son, Josh. She started skating at age 3 and signed up for the DYHA at age 5.
Her grandfather also established roots in the early development of hockey in Dubuque.
“First of all, I’m really competitive, and if Josh was doing it, I wanted to do it, too,” Moore said with a laugh. “I wanted to do just as much as him. I thought, ‘I have to be better than him.’
“Women’s hockey wasn’t really big, but it was around enough to know it was out there. I knew the elite were playing it. But I was also lucky enough to have an elementary school gym teacher mention Meredith Roth, who was a big inspiration to me because she proved that you could be a girl from Dubuque and have a career in hockey.
“She played a huge role in me getting involved in this process. She’s a great human being and a wonderful representative of women’s hockey.”
Roth, a Dubuque native who skated for the prestigious Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep School in Minnesota, starred at Providence College from 2000 to 2004 and made the U.S. women’s national team before embarking on a coaching career. Roth has served as an assistant coach at the College of Holy Cross since 2019 after stops at Shattuck, Providence, Cornell University and St. Norbert College, as well as work with national programs.
Moore spent five seasons traveling to Madison, Wis., to play for the Capitols youth program, which led to opportunities to play four seasons of NCAA Divison III hockey — two at New England College and two more at Norwich University — on the East coast. She tallied 68 points in 95 career games and helped Norwich win two conference regular-season titles and two conference tournament titles. Moore scored a goal in the 2014 national championship game as Norwich finished second. A year later, the Cadets advanced into the national semifinals.
Her coaching experience includes a year as an assistant at Plymouth State University for the 2020-21 season. She also served as a head girls’ varsity hockey coach in the Cambridge Public School system in Massachusetts in 2019-20 and spent two seasons as a coach with the ACHA program at McKendree University in Illinois.
Most recently, Moore helped Utica University to a 43-9-3 record after joining the program as an assistant in October 2021. She jumped at the opportunity to start a collegiate program and, just as importantly, grow the girls game in her hometown.
During the 2022-23 season, the DYHA had 13 girls among its 184 members, according to registrar Jess Smith. Those figures do not include the Dubuque Saints High School program.
“It’s a big deal to me to grow the game,” Moore said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done in the next few months before our season starts in October, so that’s the priority right now. But I do have a lot of ideas for growing the game that I plan to implement when we get going.”
The first step will be the mere presence of a women’s hockey program in the community.
“Then, it’s a matter of getting girls on board and having them skate with the players after the game, having our players volunteer on learn-to-play days and, more specifically, girls learn-to-play days,” Moore said. “I’ve been involved in enough organizations and I’ve been involved in enough of those programs to know that’s how you grow the game.
“You see it all the time in Olympic years. There’s always an uptick in registrations, because girls see it on the highest levels. Now, we’ll have women’s hockey here, and it’s our responsibility to do something about it to get it going.”
Despite announcing the addition of men’s and women’s hockey programs in the middle of April, the teams received a bit of a head start. They will assume many elements of the programs at Finlandia University, a Hancock, Mich., school that announced its closure earlier this spring.
“It’s nice to see the vision starting to come together and seeing the possibilities of what we thought this could be,” Dubuque athletic director Nelson Edmonds said. “We’re starting to realize that it will happen, and I’m excited about getting on the ice and starting to play hockey.”
Edmonds said he has checked several logistical items off his list of starting the programs. That includes finalizing a schedule and purchasing lockers (from Finlanda) and transporting them to Dubuque Ice Arena before holding a “painting party” to give the locker rooms a Spartan flavor.
The men’s program will practice in the morning, prior to classes, and the women’s program will practice in the middle of the afternoon. The Fighting Saints will maintain their daily schedule with ice time slots in between.
Dubuque will replace Finlandia in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association. But, other than similar school colors, men’s head coach Seamus Gregory expects an entirely different vibe surrounding the program, which struggled on the ice this season.
“This year, our No. 1 goal is to be hard to play against, and if we get to that .500 mark it’d be wonderful,” Gregory said. “We’d love to make the playoffs right away, because that’s something Finlandia hasn’t done for about a decade.
“But we’ve focused on bringing in players who are capable of winning championships for us. We’re going to play competitive hockey. That’s the mandate we’ve had, and that’s what we expect from ourselves.”
Gregory has been in this position before.
He started the program at Williston State College in North Dakota in 2011 and led the team to a runner-up finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in its inaugural year.
“We didn’t even have a hockey puck when we started, and we won two national championships in 2013 and 2014,” said Gregory, a native of Harbour Grace, Newfoundland, who has coached at Nortland College since 2014. “It takes a lot of work, and every day there’s a new challenge when you’re first starting out.
“But Nelson has done a great job of weathering the storm. He’s won a few national championships as a coach, and it’s our goal to get him another ring as an athletic director.”