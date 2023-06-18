ud puxk

University of Dubuque hockey staff (from left) women’s associate head coach Michael Kuruc, women’s head coach Madyson Moore, men’s head coach Seamus Gregory and men’s associate head coach Michael Lennon pose with the school mascot during a meet-and-greet earlier this month at Dubuque Ice Arena. The programs will debut in October.

 Contributed photo

Madyson Moore began skating in the Dubuque Youth Hockey Association in the late 1990s as a way to continue a friendly competition with her cousin.

In a time before the United States women’s Olympic team captured the imaginations of aspiring young athletes, she was the only girl in the program.