The Southwest Wisconsin Activities League and Six Rivers Conference held its boys and girls track & field conference championships on Monday, with two area schools taking a clean sweep in the team titles.
The Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet was held on Tuesday, with Platteville claiming the boys title and Lancaster winning the girls.
In the SWAL at Boscobel, Wis., Cuba City claimed the boys and girls titles by the slimmest of margins. Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg swept the Six Rivers team titles with room to spare in Patch Grove, Wis.
Cuba City claimed four gold medals on the boys side, which helped them narrowly edge runner-up Darlington, 149-144. Mason Leeser, Beau Kopp, Chayse Barth and Dylan McNally-Wand (46.38) placed first in the 4x100 relay, while Carter Niles (10 feet) took first in the pole vault, Kopp (45-5 ¾) the shot put and Jack Misky (150-11) took gold in the discus.
Other area boys winners from the SWAL championships included:
Boscobel’s Ben Bohringer (400, 52.95); Gabe Davis (800, 2:09.17); 4x200 relay (1:36.42); 4x400 (3:41.75); and 4x800 (8:48.73).
Darlington’s Rhett Reuter (1,600, 4:47.52) and Easton Evenstad claiming three golds (110 hurdles, 16.96; 300 hurdles ,44.64; long jump, 20-3 ½).
Iowa-Grant’s Nick Connolly (3,200, 10:10.59).
Fennimore’s Adam Larson (high jump, 6-4; triple jump, 42-7 ½).
The SWAL team race was even tighter on the girls side. Despite Monica Schmidt being the only gold medalist for Cuba City in the pole vault (8-6), the Cubans had seven runner-up finishes to help pad some points and squeak by Fennimore, 121-120.
Other area girls winners from the SWAL included:
Boscobel’s Ellie Jillson (100, 12.92) and Avery Brown (3,200, 12:49.86).
Fennimore’s Braycee Nelson (200, 27.98); Delanee Klass (100 hurdles, 17.05; 300 hurdles, 49.85); 4x400 (4:13.83); Izzy Bender (high jump, 5-0); and Brynlee Nelson capturing four titles (long jump, 17-6 ¾; triple jump, 36-3; 400, 1:05.40; 800, 2:18.46).
Darlington’s 4x100 relay (53.03); 4x200 (1:51.08); and 4x800 (10:13.91) also won crowns.
In the Six Rivers boys championships, the tri-op of Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg was a gold-medal machine, taking first in 12 events and winning the team standings with 212 points. River Ridge placed second with 175.
The tri-op had four different athletes win two events each. Chandler Kelly claimed gold in the 200 (24.06) and 400 (52.32); Niko Karavergos won the 800 (2:02.78) and 1,600 (4:54.17); Luke Unbehaun placed first in the 110 hurdles (17.74) and 300 hurdles (45.57); and Collin Fosler took gold in the high jump (5-8) and long jump (19-1).
Evan Graves was the other individual winner for B/SM/S in the 100 in 12.16. The tri-op also won the 4x100 (47.32), 4x200 (1:39.10) and 4x400 (3:45.55).
Other are boys winners from the Six Rivers championships included River Ridge’s Brad Hoffman (3,200, 11:25.41), Xander Zach (pole vault, 10-6), Aidan Gage (triple jump, 38-0) and Cassville’s Cody Klein (shot put, 44 ¼; discus, 125-2).
B/SM/S also breezed its way to the Six Rivers girls title with 205 team points and eight first-place finishes. River Ridge was second with 148 points.
Kayci Martensen stole the show by winning three distance events. The junior took gold in the 800 (2:29.74), 1,600 (5:32.30) and 3,200 (11:26.51). Younger sister Hanna Martensen won the 300 hurdles (50.35); Leah Fick the 100 hurdles (18.56); Kennedy Kudronowicz the high jump (4-6) and Madison Russell the pole vault (10-6). The tri-op also claimed the 4x400 relay (4:35.12).
Other area girls winners in the Six Rivers included Cassville’s Anna Kartman with three golds in the 100 (13.83), long jump (16-2 ½) and triple jump (32-9 ½), and the Comets’ 4x100 relay (54.87). River Ridge’s Shayna Graf took gold in the shot put (32-11 ¼), while Faith Webb won the discus (101-5). The Timberwolves’ 4x200 relay finished first in 1:58.43.
In the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet in Platteville, the Hillmen used six gold medal finishes on the boys side to aid them to the team title with 163 points. Devin Digman won two individual golds in the shot put (46-6 ½) and discus (139-8).
The Hillmen also got first-place finishes from Caycey Gillen (300 hurdles, 43.54), 4x400 (3:32.27), 4x800 (9:13.42) and Noah Rhoden in the pole vault (12 feet).
Lancaster’s Preston Noethe claimed the area’s other gold medals with wins in the 100 (11.48) and long jump (19-8 ½).
In the SWC for girls, Lancaster claimed gold in six events to earn the team title with 166 total points. Platteville finished second with 141.
The Flying Arrows were paced by Lainee Burks, who won two individual golds in the 200 (27.07) and long jump (16-4 ½). Lancaster also had top finishes from Mallory Olmstead (800, 2:25.58), Kristin Muench (3,200, 13:36.35), 4x400 (4:19.07) and Bridee Burks (triple jump, 32-2).
Platteville had the area’s other gold medals led by Alayna Digman in the shot put (35-10 ¼) and discus (122-2). Ketura Goomey (300 hurdles, 49.61) and Grace Stombaugh (high jump, 5-1) also took first for the Hillmen.