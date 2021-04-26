PEOSTA, Iowa — Western Dubuque feels like it has the perfect mix of players to reach the Iowa state tournament in early June.
In the Bobcats’ first 18-hole event of the spring season, the WD lineup made a statement that it’s on the right track with a runner-up finish at its home course.
Freshman McKenna Stackis shot an 84 to place fifth overall, and senior Hannah Fangmann added an 88 to finish ninth as the Bobcats shot a 356 to come in second at the nine-team Bobcat Invitational on Monday behind Pleasant Valley’s 342 at Thunder Hills Country Club.
“This was our first 18-hole meet, so I was a little worried if their bodies were going to be ready for 18 holes,” Bobcats coach Amy Haldeman said. “They’re used to the wind. It was good for the girls. We had all of our top scorers in the 40s (for nine holes). All the girls are playing very well, it’s just PV is playing great right now.”
A standout on the youth golf scene, Stackis has emerged as a contender immediately for the Bobcats, and provides a top score alongside Fangmann — who has qualified for state as an individual — that could get the Bobcats to state as a unit, which hasn’t happened in nearly a decade.
“We’ve actually done really well so far. We’re getting along really great,” Stackis said. “I hit the ball pretty good. My drives were good, my putting was good, and my chipping still needs a little work, but overall felt like I played a good round. My game’s improved a lot since last year.”
Twins Hanna Kluesner and Ella Kluesner have provided another strong pair of scores in the WD lineup. Hanna finished 10th on Monday with a 91, and Ella was right behind in 11th with a 93. Addy Jones shot a 100 and Gabi Fagerlind added a 104, which didn’t count toward the team score.
“She has no fear at all. She’s going to be a good golfer,” Haldeman said of Stackis. “Hanna and Ella, the Kluesner twins, have really stepped up and are playing well. Hannah’s playing solid for us, and then Gabi and Addy are right there for us. We should be in every meet we’re playing.”
The pieces could be coming together for a memorable season for the Bobcats.
“I hope so,” Haldeman said. “We should (make it to state). It depends who we’ll be with for districts and where we’re playing, that will be a big determining factor. Obviously, it would be a big advantage if we get it here (at Thunder Hills). But the girls are gaining the confidence to be able to compete on any course right now.”
Linn-Mar’s Tatum Depuydt earned medalist honors with a 76, the only player to crack 80 on a windy day.
Dubuque Wahlert placed third with a 371. Katelyn Vaassen and Ava Kalb each shot 85s to lead the Golden Eagles, with Anna Kalb adding a 96 and Julia Busch a 105. It was the freshman, Ava Kalb, that provided the highlight with a hole-in-one using a 9-iron on the 106-yard No. 5 hole.
“We dropped a few strokes from our first 18-hole meet,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “Ava hit a hole-in-one, and that’s a once in a lifetime thing, depending on the person I guess. That’s neat for any golfer, and she had a solid round, too, so she didn’t waste it. Katelyn played in a tournament over the weekend and struggled a bit, and she really bounced back. Anna is a leader for us and has a positive attitude, and while she didn’t have her best round today, I have no doubt she will bounce back.”
Dubuque Hempstead finished fifth with a 388. Morgan Hawkins finished eighth overall with an 87, and Annika Neumann placed 11th with a 93. Ava Neumann shot a 103 and Emma Daughtee shot a 105.
“We left a few shots out there,” Hempstead coach Karla Weber said. “We’re learning each meet and finding areas to work on our game to improve. Only two kids have previous varsity experience, so the good thing is that they are all contributing. I don’t know who is going to be in the top four from week-to-week. If someone’s having a tough week, another player steps up and we like that.”
Dubuque Senior closed out the leaderboard in ninth with a 435. Kylie Felderman led the way with a 102, while Sadie Richter added a 103, Olivia Duschen had a 114 and Paige Lewis a 116.
“It was a tough day,” Rams coach Tim Felderman said. “It was really windy for everybody and that made it difficult. There was only one score that broke 80, so in general it was just tough conditions. At least temperature-wise it was much nicer than its been recently.”