Mother Nature postponed the Dubuque Community School District’s Aquatic Center open house for a second time.
The open house was originally scheduled for Jan. 11, but was postponed by inclement weather. Today’s makeup date has also been wiped out by snow.
Now, the school district will officially unveil its $9.57 million venue at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The Aquatic Center, which is located on the campus of Dubuque Hempstead High School, will serve as the district’s main swimming and diving competition venue. It replaced the aging and leaking Hempstead pool, which was decommissioned last year.
Because of the construction, neither the Hempstead nor Senior boys programs have hosted a swimming meet this season. All three city girls programs utilized Loras College’s San Jose Pool for their home meets.
Dubuque Wahlert does not field a boys swimming team.
Tuesday’s open house will begin with a short program at 5 p.m., after which community members will be offered the opportunity to view the facility.
Following the open house, at 6:30 p.m., Senior and Hempstead will compete in a Mississippi Valley Conference triangular meet with Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Hempstead will also host the MVC’s Super Meet at the Aquatic Center on Jan. 25.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cardinal Stritch 3, Clarke 1 — At Milwaukee, Wis.: Nick Ramos delivered a team-high nine kills, Alex Pasek added eight, and Mike Jenkins had 27 assists, six digs, three kills and an ace, but the Pride lost their season opener to Cardinal Stritch, 25-18, 25-8, 21-25, 25-17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 53, Clinton Prince of Peace 50 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels dropped a game-high 25 points, Matt Brinker added 15, and the Mohawks improved to 4-8 with a home victory over Prince of Peace on Thursday night.
Iowa-Grant 71, Boscobel 66 — At Livingston, Wis.: Isaac Hill scored a game-high 21 points and the Panthers defeated the Bulldogs on Thursday. Jake Davidson drained five 3-pointers on his way to 21 points for Boscobel.
Benton 67, Highland 46 — At Benton, Wis.: Will Lawrence finished with 19 points and Caleb O’Neill added 15 as the Zephyrs won on Thursday.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cascade 59, Anamosa 16 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Skylar Dolphin scored 12 points and the Iowa Class 2A top-ranked Cougars put their typical stout defense to work for a low-scoring victory on Thursday.