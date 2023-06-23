The Iowa High School Sports Network on Wednesday announced plans to roll out a new pay-per-view model for its state tournament broadcast coverage.
But it did not go over well with the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the governing body for the sports the IHSSN broadcasts.
“(The) IHSAA has objected to the IHSSN’s plans to charge the public and earlier today filed a petition for declaratory relief in Polk County County District Court seeking, among other things, a declaration from the court as to the rights of the parties with respect to charging fees to the public under the relevant media rights agreement,” the IHSAA posted on social media on Wednesday. “Moving forward, the IHSAA will continue to strive for free public access to broadcasts of its championship events.”
The IHSSN serves as the exclusive media provider of Iowa boys’ state championship events for baseball, football, wrestling, basketball, track and soccer. Based in Emerson, Iowa, it has been producing and broadcasting Iowa boys high school championship events since 2005.
Prior to Wednesday, it provided free access to championships via television and other broadcast formats, including online options on mobile devices.
Beginning with next month’s state baseball tournaments in Iowa City and Carroll, the IHSSN will charge $9.99 for a single event and $18.99 for a pass to view all championship games for a particular sport at www.ihssn.com. There will not be a monthly or yearly subscription
The games will still be available for free on the IHSSN’s cable and broadcast television affiliates, including Mediacom.
“Our passion is Iowa high school sports, and we are committed to bringing high school sports fans the best coverage of championship events and showcasing the state’s elite talent,” Alan DeBolt, the executive director at IHSSN said in a statement. “We have added nearly 30 live events in the past two years. Our goal is to continue to expand and improve the quality of our offerings. This business decision will allow us to keep moving down that path.
“We are proud to currently broadcast over 100 state championship events each year. We believe this new platform will not only allow us to maintain the coverage and quality that Iowa high school sports fans have come to expect from IHSSN, but also expand our future offerings.”
The IHSSN holds certain, exclusive event media rights pursuant to an agreement with the IHSAA and is solely responsible for its media productions, including the pay-per-view platform. The IHSSN said it is neither a partner of nor affiliated in any way with IHSAA.
Iowa’s other governing body, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, carries a broadcast agreement with the Iowa Public Broadcasting System for its championship events.