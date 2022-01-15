Mitchell Konichek prefers to use heat sheets as motivation rather than a way to predict the outcome of a swim meet.
On Saturday, the Dubuque Hempstead senior entered the 100 yard breaststroke as a slight underdog to Dubuque Senior standout freshman Zack Heiar. But, in the closest race of the intracity dual, Konichek went 1:04.87 to edge Heiar by just .13 seconds.
The Mustangs swept all 11 events en route to a 129-39 victory at the Dubuque Community School District Aqautic Center. Both schools begin the championship portion of the season next week at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet in Iowa City.
“I always have a lot of fun swimming against Zack, because he’s such a talented swimmer and one of my main competitors,” Konichek said. “I actually like swimming against guys who are faster than me, because it pushes me a little more. It gives you a goal for that race. You can say to yourself, ‘He’s faster than you, so go out and show how hard you’ve been working.’
“The cool thing about this sport is there’s so much sportsmanship involved. There’s competition, but there’s not that hatred you might have for a rival school in another sport. The guys from Senior are all good guys, which makes a meet like this that much more fun.”
The Mustangs entered the meet with a significant advantage in depth, and it showed. Hempstead took all three relays, starting with Michael Rhett Gilbertson (backstroke), Konichek (breaststroke), Aiden Yaklich (butterfly) and Brandon Decker swimming a 1:46.02 in the 200 medley. George Holesinger, Yaklich, Konichek and Reece Drew won the 200 free relay in 1:35.85, and Gilbertson, Zach Wenger, Decker and Holesinger took the 400 free relay in 3:33.78.
Gilbertson also won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.35 and the 100 freestyle in 54.21, while Holesinger claimed the 200 individual medley in 2:08.49 and the 100 butterfly in 56.49. Hempstead’s other individual wins came from Yaklich with a 23.19 in the 50 freestyle, John Maloney with a 1:04.32 in the 100 backstroke and Wenger with a 5:29.41 in the 500 freestyle.
“It was really a matter of pacing myself, even though there wasn’t anyone beside me to push me,” said Wenger, a sophomore who attends West Delaware High School who beat his season-best time by five seconds. “I just wanted to go out and do my best.
“I know I have to push myself to my limits, but I think I have a chance to get to state once we get to our taper. That’s my goal right now.”
Heiar led the Rams with four runner-up finishes, in the medley relay, 200 IM, 200 free relay and the breaststroke. Jarrett Herber also swam on the medley and 200 free relays and took second in the 50. Jack Tonn and Brady Noel contributed to a pair of runner-up relays, and Walter Freund also swam on a runner-up relay.
“We have one of the smallest teams we’ve had, but were still in a pretty good spot for this time in the season,” Rams coach Jesse Huff said. “The times have started to come down these last couple of weeks. We’re not at a point where we’re going to see huge time drops, but the incremental drops are a sign of things to come.”