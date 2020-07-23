Maquoketa senior Jack Dostal saved his best pitching performance for his final outing on the mound.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week pitched a complete game three-hit shutout against No. 3-ranked DeWitt Central as the Cardinals won, 5-0, last Tuesday.
“I had three pitching appearances prior to that this season, and I would always end up getting a little wild,” Dostal said. “I was finally able to tune it in and really hit my spots when it counted most for us.”
Dostal also went 1-for-1 at the plate with an RBI. He finished his career with a .333 batting average while driving in 13 runs.
“Jack has been our No. 5 hitter all season, and he is just good at getting runs in for us,” Maquoketa coach Ray Cavanagh said. “He’s pitched a few times for us, but his main role has been at third base. It was really nice to see it all come together for him on Tuesday. He’s the type of kid who never gets too up or too down, but he had a big smile on his face after that game.”
The Cardinals were ousted from playoff action in the Iowa Class 3A district final Monday night when they fell to Marion, 5-1.
“I was definitely emotional when it was over because I have enjoyed playing baseball since I was little, and that was the end of it for me,” Dostal said. “My dad coached me up until high school, so baseball is something we have always shared. It’s hard to believe it’s over.”
Dostal was a three-year varsity player for the Cardinals, playing second, third and shortstop during his career.
“Jack is a quiet kid, but his understanding of the game has really grown,” Cavanagh said. “He understands his role on the team and was happy to fill the hole at third base this year when he was asked to do so.”
As one of seven seniors on this year’s team, Dostal believes he took on some of the shared leadership role.
“Jack is one of those kids there every day, doing the work,” Cavanagh said. “He can be a leader without saying a word.”
The Cardinals finished the season with a 16-8 record, and were happy for the opportunity to compete. Most high school baseball teams across the country had their seasons wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone was happy for the season that we got the chance to have,” Dostal said. “It was really nice to be able to play some games in my final season.”