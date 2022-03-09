Clint Nemitz believes if a boys basketball team can navigate its way through the gauntlet of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League regular-season schedule, the sky’s the limit in the postseason.
So far, so good for the Southwestern Wildcats, who won a WIAA Division 5 regional title on Saturday and will take a 19-7 record into Thursday’s sectional semifinal against Potosi (17-10). The game has been shifted to Lancaster High School to accommodate both fan bases.
“We’ve had three teams ranked all year long, but what makes the SWAL so tough is you have teams that play totally different styles, and they all have veteran rosters,” said Nemitz, in his ninth season as the head coach at Southwestern. “You have teams with athletic guards, teams with bigs, teams with one big scorer and guys who play physical around him … You play such a variety of styles, which makes you develop different strategies to win.”
In addition to Darlington, Cuba City and Mineral Point being ranked this season, the SWAL featured another powerhouse team in Fennimore. Despite being a smaller conference, it has sent several players to college basketball in recent seasons.
“The SWAL is an every-night battle, which definitely helps you get ready for the tournament,” said senior Peerson Kephart, who dropped four 3-pointers and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line on Saturday night to lead the Wildcats to a 74-61 victory over Cassville in a regional final in Hazel Green.
“Teams play with so much speed and so much physicality in the SWAL, so you have a big advantage when you play teams from conferences that don’t play that way. You never know what can happen in the SWAL. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night, so you have to be prepared for anything.”
The Wildcats earned a No. 3 seed for the regional tournament and have won all three postseason games by double digits. They opened with an 82-16 thumping of LaFarge/Youth Initiative and beat Benton, 65-54, before taking out Cassville on Saturday night.
On Saturday, senior Nate Reiff scored 17 points, and junior Anthony Martin added 13 for Southwestern, which took a 39-27 halftime lead and held off a Comets comeback bid. The Wildcats also got seven points from senior Colson Splinter, six from junior Landon Rogers, five from senior Jace Mess and three each from senior Gavin Jochum and senior Jordan Stanton.
“It’s been a long time since Southwestern hosted a regional championship game, so it meant a lot to us to win that game on our home floor,” Kephart said. “Cassville had just upset the No. 2 seed (Seneca), so we knew they’d be ready to play. It definitely took our A game to beat them.”
Southwestern will play another familiar foe on Thursday night. The Wildcats beat Potosi by six points in the second game of the season.
The Chieftains knocked off top-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben, 64-57, in a regional final Saturday and have won 11 consecutive games.
The winner of Thursday’s game will play either Bangor or Blair-Taylor, the top two seeds on the upper portion of the bracket, on Saturday for a berth in the state tournament. The Wildcats have reached two sectional finals under Nemitz, and Bangor advanced to state both times.
Nemitz hopes to continue another magical postseason run with a special team.
“I’ve loved every second of it,” he said. “It’s a group that’s capable of staying really loose and not getting too tight, but, when you get on the floor, they’re able to execute. They can stay focused like they need to, but not shrink in the moment.
“They trust in each other and they’ve bought into the coaching we’ve given them. We have a real family atmosphere going right now, where everybody is taking care of everybody else.”