It may have been the big stage, or maybe the morning tipoff.
Whatever the cause, Darlington and East Dubuque were a bit sluggish offensively during the first quarter of the opening game at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic Saturday at Loras College.
That’s when the Redbirds turned up the defense.
Darlington parlayed a suffocating full-court pressure into some timely offensive scores, and outlasted East Dubuque, 43-33.
“We wanted to pressure them and hopefully give ourselves some more offensive opportunities,” Darlington coach Brad Solberg said. “Our offense is kind of a work in progress right now, so we just tried to get a few more easy looks.”
The teams battled to a back-and-forth first quarter that saw Darlington (4-3) hold a 9-8 lead, before the Redbirds ramped up their defensive prowess. Darlington’s swarming effort forced 12 East Dubuque turnovers in the second quarter en route to some easy baskets for its offense.
“I thought our defensive energy was really good and it kind of led us into offensive opportunities,” Solberg said.
Taylor Wedig, who led the Redbirds with 12 points, scored in the post and connected on two free throws to extend the lead to 18-10 with 3:34 remaining in the half.
Aubrey McCarthy followed that with an impressive stretch of her own, including seven straight points to cap off a 16-4 scoring advantage for the Redbirds in the second quarter, and a 25-12 lead heading into halftime.
Wedig said her team’s defensive barrage was the key to gaining the first-half momentum.
“At first, we really weren’t (pressing defensively), but then our coach wanted us to try it, and we really pulled it off and showed him that we can do it,” she said.
With the defense still wreaking havoc, Wedig hit a jumper at 4:41 of the third to go up, 28-15, and McCarthy converted a turn-around in the post for a 32-17 lead after three quarters. Zoie Zuberbuhler drained a 3-pointer with 5 minutes left in the game to put Darlington up, 37-22.
East Dubuque senior Anna Berryman reeled off 13 of her game-high 17 points in the final quarter, as her team battled tough throughout. The Warriors (1-6) outscored Darlington, 16-9, in the final quarter, but the gap was too large to overcome.
East Dubuque coach Deann Petitigout said initially her young team was intimidated early by Darlington’s pressure, but calmed down in the second half.
“Any time we get pressure, especially with a younger team, we kind of fold a little bit and get nervous,” she said. “But then, they realized if we just do what we need to do, take care of the ball and go to the spaces, we’ll do OK. They came out with some energy in the second half, took care of the ball for the most part and played with some heart.”