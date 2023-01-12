022322mp-WD-Jude-Ludwig-2.jpg

Western Dubuque’s Jude Ludwig bowls during last season’s Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Waterloo. Ludwig is the TH High School Athlete of the Week.

 Matthew Putney/For the Telegraph Herald

After a slowish start to his senior bowling season, Western Dubuque’s Jude Ludwig is picking up steam.

Ludwig, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week bowled a 253-279—532 to lead the Bobcats to a 3,366-2,586 victory last Friday night in Cedar Rapids. His series mark was the third-highest in Iowa Class 2A this season.

