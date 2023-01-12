After a slowish start to his senior bowling season, Western Dubuque’s Jude Ludwig is picking up steam.
Ludwig, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week bowled a 253-279—532 to lead the Bobcats to a 3,366-2,586 victory last Friday night in Cedar Rapids. His series mark was the third-highest in Iowa Class 2A this season.
“He really started to pick up the past month, and once we hit the new year he started to get really hot,” Western Dubuque bowling coach Grant Kramer said. “The 532 was really nice to see from him.”
Recommended for you
Ludwig is in his third year on the varsity bowling team, and was a member of last season’s team that advanced to the Class 2A state tournament in Waterloo.
“We didn’t finish where we’d have liked to, so that’s our main goal is to get back to state and improve on that,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig said that last week’s performance in Cedar Rapids was a team-best, leaving him excited for the remainder of the season.
“We have a really strong group of bowlers and our expectations are pretty high,” Ludwig said.
Kramer, who has been watching Ludwig bowl since he was in the second grade, said he has improved in all aspects of the game.
“He is actually my cousin, so it’s been cool getting to watch him become the bowler he is today,” Kramer said. “He started taking on that leadership role during his sophomore season, and you can tell the other bowlers look up to him.”
Ludwig said he enjoys having earned that respect, and that he is always willing to help the younger bowlers out.
“I think I’ve become a pretty vocal leader,” he said. “I want to do whatever I can to help them get better and continue our successful program.”
Ludwig has been bowling since he was 8 years old, and developed a strong love for the game that has continued throughout his high school career.
“There’s just an excitement you get when you bowl a strike, and you are always getting to hang out with your teammates,” he said. “It’s something fun that I have really enjoyed getting to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.