Nate Offerman fired a low round of 69, Luke Harwick was second with a 71 and Beckman Catholic breezed to first place in a Class 2A sectional at Monticello Golf Club on Wednesday in Monticello, Iowa.
Brady Bockenstedt (80) and TJ Their (83) also counted scores for the Trailblazers, who finished with 303 total strokes, 28 ahead of Cascade and Monticello (331).
Tyler Smith (79), Brady Schlemme (82), Jacob Stoll (85) and Nathan Schockemoehl (85) scored for Cascade, which joined Beckman in advancing to sectionals on May 15 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Mediapolis.
Recommended for you
Jensen Wedeking shot an 85 for Bellevue, which finished seventh.
Eagles win district — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Bret Murray (86), Jace Fassbinder (87), Mitchell Randall (87) and Seth Kregel (89) posted scores to lead Clayton Ridge to a Class 1A sectional win at Guttenberg Country Club. The Eagles moved on to district play on Monday at Highland Golf Course in Mason City.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Wahlert 1st — At Dubuque G&CC: Ava Kalb shot a 37 to earn medalist honors, Katelyn Vaassen (42), Julia Busch (42) and Maggie Heiar (43) also scored, and Wahlert won an MVC triangular with 164 strokes over Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Iowa City Liberty.
PREP BASEBALL
Sterling Newman 11, East Dubuque 1 — At Sterling, Ill.: Collin Sutter went 2-for-3, but Sterling Newman pulled away from the Warriors on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
River Ridge/Scales Mound 14, Pecatonica 4 — At Hanover, Ill.: Amie Richmond, Evelyn Walters, Laiken Haas, Cora Dittmar and Millie Boden collected two hits apiece to lead RR/SM to a five-inning win.
Fennimore 11, Darlington 1 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Kayahna Furrer was 3-for-4 with a homer and earned the pitching win, Jenna James and Wren Hipenbecker added three hits apiece, and the Golden Eagles routed the Redbirds on Tuesday.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 9, Waterloo West 0 — At Roos Courts: Jake Althaus, Max Hoden, Alex Bowman, Grant Nelseon, Madden Streff and Ben Call swept through singles as the Mustangs blanked the Wahawks.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Key West 7, Farley 4 — At Peosta, Iowa: Brett LaMere went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Anthony Razo had three hits and two runs driven in, and the Ramblers defeated the Hawks on Tuesday. Anthony Ruden struck out 17 over a complete-game victory.
Hall of Fame class announced — Paul Boffeli (Farley), Dale Digmann Jr. (Worthington), Micah Green (Cascade), Ron Kramer (Epworth), Tom Maritn (Dyersville) and Chris Oberbroeckling (Dyersville) will be inducted into the Dubuque County Semi-pro Hall of Fame during a July 8th dinner at Happy’s in Key West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.