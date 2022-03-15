Dubuque Hempstead’s Cameron Fens was a beast in the paint this season, and the honors keep rolling in for the big man.
Fens, a 6-foot-10 senior center for the Mustangs, was named Iowa Class 4A first team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday morning.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley received third team all-state in Class 3A, and Dyersville Beckman’s Padraig Gallagher earned second team all-state honors in Class 2A.
Fens led the Mustangs this season in points (19.1 per game), rebounds (11.4), blocks (2.5) and field goal percentage (63.7%). Hempstead reached the substate final.
Fens was a unanimous first-team selection in the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division, and the dominating post presence and dunking machine has received two NCAA Division I scholarship offers so far from the University of Illinois-Chicago and Western Illinois.
Faley, a junior center, averaged 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in leading the Golden Eagles to the substate final. He received first team in the MVC’s Mississippi Division.
Gallagher was the driving force in another successful season for the Trailblazers, and the junior guard was named the WaMaC Conference’s Player of the Year in the East Division. He led the Blazers this season in points (20.4 per game), rebounds (8.5) and field goal percentage (50.8%).
Tamin Lipsey, a senior guard from Ames, was named Iowa’s Mr. Basketball.