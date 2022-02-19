DES MOINES -- The goal was to end on a win.
It didn’t really matter which medal was on the line, Nick Schmidt just wanted to win.
If this morning's 126-pound seventh-place match is indeed the final bout of his career, it will be a memory Schmidt will cherish forever.
“Just getting a medal, dude,” Schmidt said. “I came here to get a medal. To go out as a senior winning my last match, that will be a memory that will stick with me the rest of my life.”
His Dyersville Beckman teammate Owen Huehnergarth also won his final match and added a fifth-place medal to go with the one he won last year, and Cascade’s Brock Morris took fourth at 106 at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Schmidt, a senior ranked No. 6, pinned Nashua-Plainfield’s 10th-ranked Kendrick Huck in 3 minutes and 43 seconds to place seventh. He went 1-2 in his state tournament debut last year.
“I mean, to go out on top, winning the last match like I talked about earlier this tournament, that was the goal after I got beat on the frontside,” said Schmidt, who will attend Coe College next year but hasn’t decided if he will wrestle. “I didn’t get the result I wanted last night, but I think the preparation I put in today paid off a lot. To go out with a fall, it’s a good way to go out.”
After losing by fall to Emmetsburg’s third-ranked Matthew Wirtz in 5:40, Huehnergarth pinned South Winneshiek’s Logan Hageman in 4:40
“It feels pretty good,” said Huehnergarth, who will play baseball at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, next year. “Winning that last one was pretty big for me.”
Morris laid a solid foundation for future success.
A freshman ranked No. 3 at 106, rebounded from a heart-breaking loss in the semifinals to win his consolation semifinal match before settling for fourth place.
The third-ranked freshman pinned Eagle Grove’s Mack Morgan in 1:06 -- 24 seconds quicker than in their first-round meeting -- in the consolation semifinals before a 5-4 loss to second-ranked Jayden Rinken, of Nashua-Plainfield, in the consolation final.
“Sky’s the limit for him,” Cascade coach Travis Andrews said. “He’s a hard-worker. He puts more in than anybody else in the room, he’s dedicated to the sport. He wants to get better and improve.”
Morris was down a point late in his semifinal against Don Bosco’s top-ranked Caleb Coffin and was tilting his opponent for back points in the closing seconds before a whistle for a potentially dangerous hold stopped the action and forced a reset. Coffin won, 3-2.
Morris’ only losses this season came to the two wrestlers ranked above him and the top-three ranked wrestlers in Class 2A. He posted a 50-6 record.
“It’s going to motivate him, definitely,” Andrews said. “He’s got three more years, so it will be fun.”
Class 3A
The state tournament didn’t end the way Mitchell Pins wanted it to. JoJo Lewis won his final match.
Completely different results, but both will serve as offseason motivation for the Dubuque Hempstead wrestlers.
Pins, a freshman ranked eighth at 106, placed sixth in his state tournament debut after losing his final two matches to a pair of top-four ranked foes.
Pins lost by fall to Southeast Polk’s No. 3 Carter Pearson in 1:40 in the semifinals. He ran out of time in a 5-2 loss to Johnston’s fourth-ranked Caden Leonard in the fifth-place match.
“It will give me something to work for over this summer,” said Pins, who posted a 34-8 record. “It’s a fun experience, but I want to climb the podium.”
Lewis, a junior ranked 12th at 220, placed seventh in his state debut after a pinning Urbandale’s No. 10 Colten Teem at the end of the first period.
“I feel really good about myself. Big confidence boost,” said Lewis, who finished the year 33-8. “It feels really good (to end on a win). I can go home, and when I lay down, I can think about how I won my last match.”
Class 2A
West Delaware’s Carson Less (120) and Brent Yonkovic (138) finished their seasons with a victory and each placed fifth.
Logan Peyton (152) and Cameron Geuther were sixth, and Will Ward (182) was seventh for the Hawks.
Fourth-ranked Less improved on his sixth-place medal from last year, winning a 2-1 decision over eighth-ranked Amare Chavez of South Tama for fifth place at 120.
Yonkovic, a freshman rated second at 138, won a 6-4 decision over No. 10 Logan Powers and finished the season 40-6.
Peyton, ranked sixth, lost an 8-3 decision to fourth-ranked Hunter Worthen of La Porte City Union in a rematch from their quarterfinal showdown and placed sixth, but still moved one step up the podium from last year. Worthen had won their first meeting by a 5-2 decision.
Geuther lost a 7-1 decision to No. 5 Logan Green of Clarksville in the fifth-place match.
Ward pinned Sioux Center’s eighth-ranked Zachery Rozeboom in 2:50 in their seventh-place match to secure a medal in his state tournament debut.