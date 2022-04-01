City schools come into the 2022 track season loaded with athletes looking to make a return trip to Des Moines.
The four rosters are filled with state-meet pedigrees looking to make an even bigger name for themselves and their schools this season.
Here is a capsule preview of the city teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
HEMPSTEAD
Head coach — Mark Ressler (4th season)
Returning veterans — Derek Leicht (sr., distance); Tashawn Vance (sr., sprinter); Luke Odefey (sr., sprinter); George Holesinger (sr., distance); Jon O’Brien (sr., distance); John Maloney (soph., distance); Caleb Kass (jr., distance); Marcus Leitzen (sr., distance); John Ostrander (jr., thrower); Logan Clarke (sr., sprinter); Lucas Tsacudakis (sr., sprinter); Noah Pettinger (sr., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Brendon Zheng (fr.); Charlie Driscoll (soph.); Tate Woodruff (soph.); Matt Flennon (soph.); Nate Kaesbauer (sr.)
Outlook — With a bolstered roster of 60 athletes, the Mustangs will be well-balanced with depth in both sprints and distance. Now more experienced, Hempstead’s throwers and hurdlers should be much improved and have the ability to provide valuable team points. Leicht, a University of Iowa commit, returns as the top scoring runner having medaled at the Drake Relays and the state meet. Vance, Odefey, Pettinger, Holesinger, and Pettinger are returning state qualifiers.
WAHLERT
Head coach — Bob Oberfoell (3rd season)
Returning veterans — Ryan Brosius (jr., sprinter); Duke Faley (jr., thrower); Carson Cummer (sr., sprinter); Carter Hancock (sr., distance); Kody Arthofer (sr., sprinter); Wilson Oberfoell (sr., sprinter); Charlie Irwin (sr., sprinter/jumps); Kaiden Knockel (sr., sprinter); Malachi Stille (sr., thrower); Joe Chapman (sr., distance); Willie Herbst (jr., distance); Matthew Nachtman (jr., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Seamus Crahan (jr., sprinter/jumps); Aidan Dolan (jr., sprinter); Alex Eisbach (jr., sprinter); Patrick Fitzgerald (jr., sprinter); Bryce Rudiger (jr., sprinter); Riley Woods (jr., thrower); Keving Bradley (soph., sprinter); Spencer Cummer (soph., sprinter); Brevin Hawkinson (soph., sprinter); Dylan Kern (soph., sprinter); Tyson Kluesner (soph., thrower); Isaac Pfeiffer (soph., sprinter); Andrew Slight (soph., sprinter); Ethan Spahn (soph., thrower); Ryder Valle (soph., sprinter).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have a beefed up roster with 53 athletes competing, as they are hoping some new faces will help improve upon last year’s ninth-place finish at state. Brosius returns after claiming state gold in the 100-meter dash a year ago. He, along with Carson Cummer, were part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams which placed fifth at state. Faley established himself as a top thrower a year ago, culminating in a silver medal at state in the discus. Hancock returns as a state qualifier in the 3,200 to give Wahlert a well-rounded lineup.
SENIOR
Head coach — Ryan Giesemann (2nd season)
Returning veterans — Jack Aitchison (sr., sprinter); Sam Akins (sr., jumps); Jaden Arnold (soph., sprinter/hurdles); Tanner Buol (sr; thrower); Jack Gilligan (sr, distance); Robert Howes (jr., distance); Matthew Kruse (sr., sprinter/hurdles); Nick Lambe (soph., sprinter); TJ Lynn (soph., thrower); Cole Oftedahl (sr., distance); Prit Patel (sr., hurdles); Landon Sauser (sr., sprinter/hurdles); Easton Stackis (sr., sprinter/hurdles); Jack Tonn (sr., distance)
Promising newcomers — Josh Brauer (fr., sprint/jumps/hurdles); Marshawn Dukes (fr., sprinter/jumps); Beau Healy (jr., sprinter); Calvin Lueken (fr., distance); Nate Obbink (jr., sprinter); Isaac Gooch (fr., sprinter/jumps); Tyler McDonald (jr., sprinter); Garrett Schumacher (fr., sprinter/hurdles)
Outlook — The Rams will return a wealth of varsity and state-tested experience. Kruse had a breakout junior season, placing fourth in the 400 hurdles and eighth in the 400-meter dash at state, and earning first-team all MVC accolades. Aitchison, Akins, Gilligan, Patel, Sauser, and Stackis all qualified for the state meet last season. Senior also expects an immediate impact from a strong group of newcomers in the hopes of competing near the top of the Mississippi Valley Conference.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Head coach — Tom Jasper (13th season)
Returning veterans — Tim Horsfall (sr.); Brenden Begle (sr.); Caden Cyle (sr.); Eli Naumann (sr.); Dylan Schoeder (sr.); Josh Ernzen (sr.); Dakota Hoffman (sr.); Carson Burger (jr.); Caleb Klein (jr.); Ian Fagan (jr.); Nathan Williams (jr.); Isiah Hammerand (jr.); Lucas Ingles (jr.); Tyler Horstmann (soph.); Ryan Digmann (soph.); Devin Johnson (sr.); Brady Horsfall (sr.); Brody Steger (sr.); Evan Surface (sr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats’ 2022 team features nearly 100 athletes and strong leadership from their upperclassmen, especially a talented group of seniors. They will be well-rounded in all phases, but believe their distance team to be championship caliber. University of Iowa commit and 2021 state qualifier Naumann expects to lead the pack after a stellar cross country season. Burger, Fagan, Williams, Schroeder, and Digmann also return with state-meet experience as the Bobcats have a goal to compete in the top three in the conference and at state.