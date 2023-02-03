Mike Sconsa profoundly punctuated every conversation he and Morgan Pitz shared this week with a resounding vote of confidence.
“Every time we communicate, he ends it with, ‘You are going to excel,”’ said Pitz, who has taken over head coaching duties of the Cascade girls basketball program for the remainder of the season.
Sconsa, the 18th-year head coach of the Cougars, confirmed in an email to the Telegraph Herald that he will undergo kidney transplant surgery on Feb. 14. He plans to remain with the team until that time to help with the transition.
Recommended for you
“On Monday, he put me in charge of practices and scouting,” Pitz said. “He’s there, but basically if I need him. He wants me to get comfortable leading the team and the girls looking to me for answers instead of going to him.”
Sconsa firmly believes in his second-year assistant’s ability to lead the program as he reiterated that same confidence in a text message to the TH earlier this week.
“She will excel,” wrote Sconsa, who has guided Cascade to nine state tournament berths — eight in the last 10 years — and the program’s only title in 2018. “She has a great feel for the game, knows the kids, is highly detail-oriented and is not afraid of a challenge. She is born to lead and coach.”
And Pitz, who led Western Dubuque to three straight state tournament appearances as a prep standout, and Clarke University to two NAIA Elite Eight berths, embraces the lofty expectations that comes at the helm of the Cougars.
“Every year Cascade’s goal is to get (to Des Moines),” Pitz said. “Every season there is gonna be that expectation of getting there. Whether there is a new head coach or not, that’s just what this program brings.”
So far so good for Pitz, who won her head coaching debut on Tuesday as the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cougars (17-1) defeated Anamosa, 63-21.
She’s soaked in a ton of knowledge from one of Eastern Iowa’s masterminds over the last two seasons, but Sconsa urged her to lead in her own way.
“He just told me, ‘Don’t try and coach like me because then it won’t work,’ Pitz said. “‘You’ve been around long enough to know how I run things. Now you need to put your own little twist on running this team.”’
Sconsa concluded with a stern reminder that Pitz is ready to be at the forefront: “You are going to excel.”
“Just the positive words, it gives me the confidence I need,” Pitz said. “He’s been more than helpful in this situation. He’s just been awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.