Who will be answering the call for Cascade this season?
That’s the biggest question longtime Cougars coach Tim Frake is hoping to have answered before the season opener, and he’s betting on many players to do so since it’s ringing pretty loudly.
Cascade lost a strong senior class that led to a third-place district finish a year ago, and with only four starters back on offense and five on defense, the Cougars will need new players to step in and come up big this season.
“We lost our starting quarterback and a lot of our offensive line, so we’re going to be pretty inexperienced in a lot of positions with not a lot of depth,” Frake said. “There’s going to be a lot of new faces and a lot of new opportunities for players to step in.”
On offense, Alex Aitchison returns at tight end after hauling in 17 passes for 458 yards last fall, and running back Colby Holmes will lead the backfield after rushing for 696 yards and 12 touchdowns before his season was cut short due to injury. Kaleb Topping and Ted Weber will anchor the offensive line, but otherwise it’s a new crop of talent.
“We have a few returning guys coming back and we’re expecting big things from us seniors,” Aitchison said. “We’re going to look to make big plays and be leaders for this team, and take over that role from the seniors of last year.”
Two-year standout starter Haris Hoffman has graduated, and junior Jackson McAleer is stepping in at quarterback — and taking Hoffman’s number 5 jersey, too. Carter Green was in position to take over the role also, but a shoulder injury set back the senior and to avoid further wear and tear, will play wide receiver.
“He’s a tall kid, a good athlete with a strong arm,” Frake said of McAleer. “Those are some key attributes and we just have to get the fundamentals and technique down and prepare him to make reads at the varsity level. There are things he will need to adjust to, but he has some skills that have us excited to have him back there.”
The defense might have to shoulder a larger burden as the offense comes along, behind returners Aitchison, Green, Holmes, Weber and Ben Miller. Aitchison is the top returning tackler with 34 last year at defensive end, while Green added 30 and an interception at defensive back. Miller had 28 tackles, three fumble recoveries and an interception at linebacker.
“Our defense is going to have to hold our team together the first few games while the offense comes together,” Aitchison said. “We’ve got talent coming back on defense and that should be holding us down the first few games.”
Frake believes the Cougar defense is what’s made the program successful over the last handful of seasons, and what could very well get them back to the postseason.
“Whenever we’ve had really good seasons at Cascade, we’ve been able to consistently find ways to put points on the board,” he said. “But our most successful years have been built on a strong defense, and that’s been a key factor in the first week of practice. We’re getting with that mentality on that side of the ball, and those guys are ready to make it happen.”
Cascade is hoping its playoff hiatus is stopped cold at one year. It won’t be an easy road, however, as the schedule sees two state quarterfinalists from 2A (Benton Community and Waukon) and two more from 1A (Bellevue and West Branch) on tap.
“With little experience returning, this group will need to be ready to go to work,” Frake said. “I believe this squad will truly play as a team and have great attitudes. We will have players emerge that will be go-to guys, but I think our balance can make us a dangerous team week in and week out.”