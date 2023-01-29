There’s no question where Saturday night’s win ranks for Isaac Sturm in his short tenure as head coach of Bellevue Marquette.
“In two years, this is number one for me,” Sturm, the second-year leader of the Mohawks said. “It’s always a great battle against those guys. No matter what the records look like, this game is always close. It’s definitely great to get that rivalry win.”
For the first time in six tries, including twice last year, Bellevue Marquette got the best of crosstown rival Bellevue with a 64-54 comeback victory behind a torrid second-half surge.
Evan Scott kept his team within striking distance, scoring 13 of his game high 22 points in the first half for Marquette (17-2, 9-1 Tri-Rivers East). Spencer Roeder netted 13 of his 18 points in the second half to spearhead the comeback.
Jensen Wedeking led the Comets (13-4, 9-3 River Valley North) with 21 points, while Cameron Casel added 13.
The Mohakws appeared doomed for their seventh straight defeat at the hands of the Comets heading into halftime. Bellevue led nearly the entirety of the first 16 minutes and opened up a 36-23 lead at the break.
“Bellevue came out and put the pressure on early,” Sturm said. “We didn’t play our normal game early on. We had a lot of turnovers to start and that gave Bellevue all the momentum.”
But Sturm and his group leaned on a valuable learning experience from one of its two losses this year.
Similar to Friday, Clinton of Prince of Peace stormed to a 17-point first-quarter lead before the Mohawks fought back to get it within three at the half.
“We just said at halftime, ‘Hey, we did this just last week,”’ Sturm said. “We were in a familiar spot, we made a few adjustments and the guys stayed confident and played together.”
With the Comets ahead, 38-25, at 6:39 of the third quarter, Marquette fiercely answered on a 15-1 run to grab a lead. Eli Scott scored at 1:49, Roeder followed with a 3-pointer and the Mohawks never trailed again.
“Our subs came in and did exactly what we needed them to do and our offense finally got going,” Sturm said. “We made that run back and knew if we got that lead, I was confident we were going to get the win.”
Despite Saturday’s blizzard-like conditions, the Marquette gymnasium was a jam-packed house divided in red and blue. A couple hundred more viewers tuned into the game’s livestream via Marquette’s Facebook page to catch must-see action from teams that have lofty aspirations of vying for a state tournament berth.
“We had people from Arizona and from Omaha watching, and we had a packed house here tonight,” Sturm said. “That’s what high school basketball is all about: getting people in the stands and watching a great game. We told the guys, ‘This is what you play for.”’
With Bellevue and Marquette currently sitting just outside the Iowa Class 1A rankings, Sturm knows the possibility is there for the teams to meet again in the postseason, much like they did in last year’s first round of substate.
This year, however, he hopes it comes a little later.
“I was talking to the Bellevue coaches before the game and told them that I would really like it if it was down in Des Moines (at the state tournament),” Sturm said. “If we get a chance to play them again, we’ll be looking forward to another battle.”
