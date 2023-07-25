feldy
Mount Mercy University’s Breanna Felderman, a former Dubuque Senior standout, finished fifth in the Iowa Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament last week at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City.

 Mount Mercy University

Breanna Felderman made quite the debut in the Iowa Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament last week.

The Dubuque Senior graduate who will be a senior on the golf team at Mount Mercy University in the fall, finished in a tie for fifth place at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City. She shot rounds of 80-71-78—229 in her first time playing in the tournament.

