Breanna Felderman made quite the debut in the Iowa Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament last week.
The Dubuque Senior graduate who will be a senior on the golf team at Mount Mercy University in the fall, finished in a tie for fifth place at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City. She shot rounds of 80-71-78—229 in her first time playing in the tournament.
The University of Iowa’s Kaitlyn Hanna won the individual crown at 77-74-71—222. Hanna and Felderman were the only two with a round under par in the entire field of 53 participants. Felderman also led the field with 11 birdies, two more than Hanna.
Recommended for you
“It was fun to see a bunch of the girls I used to play golf with or against during high school and summer tournaments,” Felderman said. “There were a lot of great golfers in the field and my goal was to finish top 18. To finish where I did really shocked me. Going into the tournament the game plan was to limit mistakes and stay below the hole. We executed that pretty well and just ended up out of position a few times towards the end that hurt my score. It was a fun tournament and I look forward to playing each year.”
Felderman finished Round 2 with the low score of the tournament at 1-under par and tied for sixth place going into the final round to make the penultimate group for the last 18 holes. Felderman made birdie on the first hole and another birdie on No. 8 kept her in first place at the turn. After a tough few holes, she finished the round in fifth place.
“It’s always rewarding as a coach to see a player put in the work and see results,” Mount Mercy coach Chris Shank said. “Breanna has put in unparalleled amounts of work on her game this past year and being able to caddy for her this past week and have an up close look as she put her game up against the best in the state was an honor. This is a big step for her game and is going to set her up for a great senior season at MMU.”
Parker, Wilder up for Woman of the Year — Three student-athletes have been nominated by their institutions to represent the American Rivers Conference as its NCAA Woman of the Year nominee. Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder, of Waterloo, Iowa, and Loras College’s Kassie Parker, a native of Guttenberg, Iowa, join Central’s Thea Lunning, of Mason City, Iowa, in representing the A-R-C.
Wilder, a wellness and exercise science major, graduated with a 3.88 GPA. She participated in indoor and outdoor track & field at the University of Dubuque.
Parker, a psychology and kinesiology major with a minor in coaching, graduated with a 3.46 GPA. She participated in cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field.
Glausser headed to Mankato — Western Dubuque standout running back Grant Glausser recently committed to play football at Minnesota State University in Mankato. The Mavericks compete at the NCAA Division II level.
Glausser earned second-team all-state accolades from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association in Class 4A and was the District 2 co-Offensive MVP. He carried 207 times for 1,564 yards and 19 touchdowns and added seven receptions for 25 yards.
Grover named to Good Works team — Wartburg College’s Owen Grover, a Beckman Catholic graduate, has been nominated for the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team by the American Football Coaches Association. He is one of 136 nominees from all four-year levels of college football and carries a 3.98 GPA while studying biology.
Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 136 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.