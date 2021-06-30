Savannah Meyer struck out nine in a six-inning no-hitter that saw her allow three unearned runs in the first inning of Clayton Ridge’s 13-3 and 8-3 sweep of Wyoming Midland on Tuesday in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Mara Pierce had five hits, scored six runs and drove in three for the Eagles. Kayla Kelly had three hits in each game, scoring four runs and stealing three bases.
PREP BASEBALL
(Monday’s late games)
Dubuque Wahlert 4-7, Waterloo East 3-3 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ben Freed doubled to start an eighth inning rally, and Derek Tauber followed with a walk-off single in the opener. Jared Walter had 11 stikeouts in a complete-game effort.. In the nightcap, Landon Stoll pitched a complete-game four hitter. Jake Brosius had three hits and Aaron Savary, Walsh and Stoll added two apiece for the Golden Eagles.
Independence 9-11, Dyersville Beckman 8-5 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Mustangs (17-11) outhit the Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Trailblazers, 23-20, in earning the WaMaC Conference sweep. Beckman fell to 16-10.
Bellevue Marquette 13, Edgewood-Colesburg 7 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Tristan Pfiffner went 4-for-5, Cam Templeton and Aza Berthel had three hits apiece, and Carson Michels, Brady Templeton and Caden Kettmann added two hits each for the Mohawks. Michels and Brady Templeton also drove in four runs each. Ed-Co got two hits each from Parker Rochford and Cael Funk, and Funk drove in a pair of runs.
Maquoketa Valley 7, Lisbon 5 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Parker Sternhagen and Preston Roling had three hits apiece, and Tony Offerman and T.J. Cook added two apiece as the Wildcats improved to 15-5. Roling drove in three runs, and Offerman earned the win by scattering 10 hits and striking out six.
Center Point-Urbana 3-6, Maquoketa 1-8 — At Center Point, Iowa: Kannon Coakley had three hits, and Hunter Manning, Kasey Coakley and Caide Steffen added two apiece to help Maquoketa (13-12) gain a WaMaC split. Kasey Coakley and Steffen drove in two runs each, and the Cardinals enjoyed a seven-run fourth.
Marion 7-4, West Delaware 2-1 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (9-16) totaled 11 hits in the doubleheader, but fell to Class 3A No. 1-ranked Marion. Conner Funk and Luke Kehrli had two hits each in the opener for West Delaware, and Funk added two more hits in the nightcap.
Clayton Ridge 11-13, Postville 1-3 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: C.J. Polkington scattered six hits in a complete-game five-inning effort for Clayton Ridge in the opener. Elliot Kelly drove in a pair of runs for Clayton Ridge (7-16) . In the nightcap, Caleb Helle, Dylan Ludovissy and Hazen Loan had two hits each. Three pitchers combined for a two-hitter.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Epworth 7, Worthington 5 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Epworth made the most of its five hits and capitalized on four Worthington errors to claim a first-round victory in the Rickardsville Tournament. Lucas Bixby threw six inings and struck out 10 to earn the win.
Farley 11, Dubuque Budweisers 3 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Alex Vaassen, Andy Seabrooke, Craig Kerper and Brian Miller collected two hits apiece for Farley. Kerper homered and Seabrooke scattered five hits late Monday in the Rickardsville Tournament.