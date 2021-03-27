Here is a capsule look at today’s game:
No. 22 NORTHERN IOWA (2-3) at WESTERN ILLINOIS (0-4)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last meeting: Northern Iowa won, 38-7, on Nov. 23, 2019
Series record: Northern Iowa leads, 31-16
Facts & figures: The Panthers have lost two straight but can not afford to overlook the winless Leathernecks, who bring the Missouri Valley Conference’s top passing attack into today’s Missouri Valley Game of the Week. UNI’s passing attack won’t be at full strength, either. Quarterback Will McElvain will miss a second consecutive game because of COVID-19 protocols. The Panthers lost, 10-6, without McElvain last week. The defense is the reason Northern Iowa has been in every game this year. The Panthers have allowed more than 10 points just once since their 24-20 season-opening loss to South Dakota State. UNI leads the league in points and yards per game despite facing three top-15 teams. Former area preps Sam Schnee (receiver, Dubuque Senior) and Billy Blaser (right guard, Western Dubuque) are listed No. 2 at their respective positions on the UNI depth chart.