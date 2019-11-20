Summoned onto the field for a just a handful of plays each game, kicker qualifies as an unglamorous position.
But, at some point in a season, that player is going to make a difference in his team winning or losing. It just isn’t always in the way you might expect.
Gabe Ulrichs has already made a difference for his team this year, and could again in the final game of the season on Thursday night.
“He’s really important,” Western Dubuque running back Ben Bryant said. “Without him, we don’t get those points that we really need, and that can be the difference between a win and a loss.”
Ulrichs and the Bobcats (12-0) play Solon (12-0) on Thursday in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
And Ulrichs could easily be called upon late with the game on the line.
His team has full confidence if he is.
“We’re spoiled,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “Gabe put the time in. He went to Kohl’s Kicking Camps. He worked at his craft in the offseason. He loved it. He loved the process and when you work at it, it’s going to love you back.”
The senior placekicker and punter helped solidify the kicking position for the Bobcats on their way to the Iowa Class 3A state championship game last season. En route, he set program records for single-game and season extra points.
But it was a 7-6 loss to North Scott last season that emphasized the importance of the position to the Bobcats. Western Dubuque missed an extra point and a field goal in the game, and while the loss didn’t cost the Bobcats a spot in the postseason, it easily could have.
Ulrichs stepped in a week later and kicked a program-record eight extra points as the Bobcats beat Dubuque Wahlert.
“Last year I wasn’t really confident going out there and making them, because we had such a bad start (kicking). This year I’m confident,” Ulrichs said. “I’ve had a lot of work with my team before the season began and just the confidence really helps.
“I know the snap is going to be good, the hold is going to be good and I just need to kick it.”
That new-found confidence shows.
He obliterated his own season record this year with 55 extra points — 10 more than the previous career record, which now stands at 88.
The previous mark was 45.
“Gabe didn’t break the all-time record, he just absolutely has crushed it,” Penner said. “It’s been incredible and it’s one of those things where you just get spoiled, because when you don’t have a kicker, field position is a lot different. And it’s been really good for us.
“That extra point, last year losing a game by a point, you don’t take that for granted, for sure.”
WD can thank Ulrichs for getting here this year.
After all, it was a 60-yard punt that kickstarted the Bobcats’ 48-14 victory over Council Bluffs Lewis Central in last week’s state semifinal.
Ulrichs’ boot pinned the Titans at their own 3-yard line, and Lewis Central was forced to punt from its own end zone three plays later. A shanked punt set the Bobcats up at their opponents’ 32.
“It was great protection coming down,” Ulrichs said. “I felt really good when the snap came back and I was able to get a clean kick off.”
Ben Bryant scored the opening touchdown — the first of seven consecutive Western Dubuque possessions that finished in the end zone — on the very next play.
“People don’t know it, but there’s a lot of stuff that Gabe does that really helps us out in the long run,” defensive end Dusty Wille said. “Pinning them at the 3-yard line really put them in a predicament for us to have a good defensive possession and get the ball back for our offense and put some points on the board.”
Ulrichs is 55 of 61 on extra-point attempts this year after going 33-for-44 last year. He is 2-for-5 on field goals with a long of 28 — though Penner says that number is skewed by 50- and 55-yard attempts.
He averages 47.3 yards on kickoffs with nine touchbacks and has punted 21 times for a 34.9-yard average.
“That is really a bright spot for us,” Penner said.
The closest game Western Dubuque has found itself in all year was a 20-14 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier in which the defense sealed the win.
But, if the Bobcats are asked to march downfield in the closing seconds for a potential game-winning field goal against a Solon team that is allowing 9.8 points per game, his teammates have faith in Ulrichs to come through.
“We feel really confident in Gabe. We learned that last year,” quarterback Calvin Harris said. “So that’s something we really emphasized and Gabe’s really improved for us. He’s been an unsung hero for us.”