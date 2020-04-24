Like many referees, Belinda Daack sought out officiating to give back to the sport she loves.
A player for Tom Keating’s Dubuque Wahlert volleyball dynasty in the 1980s, Daack first decided to pick up a whistle while living in Ankeny, Iowa, in 1997. Now back in Dubuque, Daack is happy to say that over the last 23 years, she’s had virtually no run in with fans or coaches who have crossed the line.
But every ref who’s been at this long enough seems to have a story. Daack’s ugliest moment came when she had police escort away a fan who burst into an expletive-laden tirade directed at a young female line judge during a high school volleyball match.
“It was a couple of calls that that line judge made that this particular fan didn’t appreciate,” said Daack, 52, who’s known to call games throughout Dubuque County and beyond. “I wish more people would approach games this way, let (the refs) take care of what they need to take care of.”
Throughout athletics, the number of sports officials is down, with numerous studies indicating 80 percent of new officials are quitting within three years of certification due to unruly fan behavior.
The same is true for volleyball — a competition that provides a fairly unique context when it comes to examining the state of officiating in Iowa. It’s the only sport that is exclusively female (discounting softball, which has baseball as its male counterpart). Yet, those closest to the sport say there are more male officials than there are women.
To Lori Lammers, another Dubuque-based volleyball referee, that’s a curious representation of the sport. Citing the disrespect sports officials across sports commonly deal with, she would like to see the number grow.
“There are not a lot of female officials out there,” said Lammers, 46, who also coaches and officiates at the club level. “It’s a women’s sport but you’re seeing fewer and fewer female officials.”
Daack added this is especially apparent at the Iowa state tournament, where there seems to be more men officiating the matches than women.
“There’s a lot of officials who don’t get that opportunity and a lot of them, I feel, are females,” said Daack. “A lot of officials have gotten out of it because of the politics and negative comments they hear. Some people just don’t want that. They want to get paid and go home. Sometimes they can’t do that, they take (the negativity) with them.”
There’s no official explanation for why there aren’t more female referees. The National Association of Sports Officials published a survey in March that queried 17,487 sports referees nationwide. Only 6.3 percent of respondents (1,113 total) were female; 20.58 percent of female refs said they “felt uncomfortable or threatened” by other officials, nearly double the percentage of men who were asked the same question. The survey also found that 44.74 percent of female refs felt “unsafe or feared for their safety because of administrator, coach, player or spectator behavior.”
Hempstead varsity volleyball coach Jacque Arensdorf can’t say for sure why there aren’t more female referees in her sport. With a daughter who plays club volleyball, though, Arensdorf said there’s an interesting aspect to her sport.
Numerous club tournaments are self-officiated by players themselves. Arensdorf said this gives many girls exposure to the culture of officiating at a young age and it’s not always pretty.
“From my experience, the girls don’t enjoy doing it because it’s a high stress situation,” said Arensdorf. “It doesn’t matter the age, the girls could be 12 years old and a grown adult will yell at them. Nine out of 10 kids on our team, I would say, don’t want to take the stress that comes with being a ref.”
Arensdorf, who just completed her first season as a head coach, said there were times when finding referees was difficult. She cited situations last season in which officials who called a junior high-level game were asked to book it across town to cover the varsity match because there weren’t enough bodies.
“We have just about the same refs every week, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it does indicate the shortage,” Arensdorf said.