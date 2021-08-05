Jake Brosius knew it was only a matter of time before the Dubuque County American Legion team’s bats came to life.
The Minutemen erupted for seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday afternoon to rally past Grand Junction (Colo.), 7-3, on the opening day of the Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field in Hastings, Neb.
Dubuque County will play the host team at 7 p.m. tonight in the second round of the eight-team, double-elimination tournament. The Mid-South champion will advance to next week’s World Series in Shelby, N.C.
“We haven’t played together as a team for a while, so we figured we might come out a little rusty,” said Brosius, a senior from Dubuque Wahlert who drove in three runs in his final two at-bats. “We knew we’d face some good pitching out here, but we’re a really good hitting team, so we also knew we’d eventually get the bats rolling. Once we did, it was game over.”
The Minutemen finally got to Grand Junction starter Kade Bessert in the bottom of the fifth. No. 8 hitter Tucker Nauman led off with a walk and Michael Garrett singled to left before leadoff man Cole Smith bunted both runners up 90 feet for the first out.
“You can put any guy on our team in any spot in the lineup, and you know they’re going to come through for us,” said Nauman, a Western Dubuque junior. “We started a little slow and we fell behind, but you could tell guys got a little mad about that. We knew we’d get after it at some point.”
Nauman scored on Jake Brosius’ sacrifice fly to left, and Garrett scampered home on a wild pitch to pull Dubuque County within 3-2.
“It was huge to get that first run,” Brosius said. “It gave us a little confidence and some momentum for the rest of the game.”
The Minutemen tied the game, 3-3, with three opposite-field singles in the bottom of the sixth. Logan Runde singled to left, Gavin Guns punched a hit to right, and Nauman followed with a two-out hit to right to make it 3-3.
But the Minutemen weren’t finished. Garrett laced a single to left to put Dubuque County ahead for the first time.
“It’s a great feeling,” Garrett said. “I struggled most of the high school season, so it felt pretty good to be able to come through for a team. I was seeing the ball well all game, and I knew if I’d get a hit there, we’d win the game, especially with Runde on the mound to close it out.”
Smith loaded the bases with a single off Bessert’s glove. Brosius followed with a two-run single to right, and a third run came across with the right fielder misplayed the ball to make it 7-3.
Dubuque County batted around and scored five runs on six hits and an error.
“Garrett’s hit was huge and it took a lot of pressure off us,” Brosius said. “I went into the batter’s box with a ton of confidence and put a really good swing on the ball. It felt good because it gave us a little extra cushion.”
Grand Junction opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Kaden Manchester led off with a walk, took second on a Jesse Gadd single and scored when Tyler Wytulka grounded out to first baseman Sawyer Nauman.
Two innings later, Grand Junction added two more runs after Colton Romero reached on catcher’s interference and Manchester doubled to left-center. Wytulka singled in the first run, and Lucas Brown followed with an RBI ground out to make it 3-0.
“We’re kind of known for coming from behind,” Dubuque County coach Ronnie Kramer said. “But, I told the guys, ‘That has to stop. We need to take the lead early for once.’ We need to get the bats going a little earlier than we did today.”
Wahlert ace Aaron Savary went five innings, threw 79 pitches and allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out eight. Runde came on in relief and allowed a leadoff hit to Wytulka, then made a brilliant play on a Lucas Brown bunt to start a 1-6-3 double play.
Runde retired Grand Junction in order in the seventh to seal the win. He stayed under 30 pitches.
“It’s been a few years since I’ve come out of the bullpen, so it was a little different,” said Runde, a starting pitcher at Dubuue Hempstead. “You don’t get quite as much time to warm up, but I love being in those big spots, so it wasn’t too bad. We have such a good-hitting lineup, so I never lost faith that we’d come back and win. I just had to hold them where they were.”