MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa’s WaMaC Conference softball rivalry with West Delaware hasn’t exactly been even.
In fact, wins have been rare for the Cardinals. A sweep has been even more elusive.
In their final meeting as conference foes, Maquoketa finally took a pair.
Clare Hackman homered in both games, and Kasedi Frazier went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs in the night cap as the Cardinals earned their first doubleheader sweep over West Delaware since 2009, winning, 9-4 and 17-7 in six innings, at Marlowe Athletic Complex on Thursday night.
“A lot of people came in this year expecting us to just be average. We have definitely gone beyond that, I would say,” Hackman said. “We know we can win. Any team is beatable on any given day, and to do that to teams and shock them means a lot.”
Maquoketa, which will depart the WaMaC for the River Valley Conference after the season, has won three in a row against West Delaware, but the Hawks had won 11 straight before that and is 22-9 against the Cardinals dating to the start of the 2007 season.
“It just shows how much we’ve grown,” Frazier said. “We’ve always been a young team, we’ve always been underclassmen heavy. And now this year we’re upperclassmen heavy and it just shows how much we’ve grown and become stronger players.”
Frazier, Carley Cavanagh and Tenley Cavanagh drove in runs, and a fourth run scored on an error as the Cardinals pushed across four runs in the second inning of the opener — all with two outs. Hackman blasted a solo shot to the deepest part of center field in the third to push Maquoketa’s lead to 5-2.
West Delaware crept back within a run before a two-out error in the sixth allowed the Cardinals to break the game open. Frazier drove home one run and Kalyn Hackman doubled home two more before scoring on Jenna Wiebenga’s double.
Maquoketa scored five runs with two outs in the first inning of the night cap, including a two-run double from Mikaela Burken, to take a 5-1 lead. Clare Hackman, Laney Hafner and Taylor Bates also drove in runs in the inning.
The Cardinals scored 13 of their 26 runs with two outs.
“We’ve been preaching that pretty much all season long, that we have to be opportunistic and we have to take advantage of those opportunities,” Cardinals coach Lance Richardson said. “We refuse to lose in those situations.”
But three West Delaware errors in the third allowed Maquoketa to break the game open. Mia Powers singled home a run and Frazier plated two more by punching a single past drawn-in second baseman Allie Demmer. Another run scored on an error as the Cardinals took a 10-2 lead.
Susie Funke doubled home a run in the fourth for West Delaware, which scored four more in the fifth to get back within three.
Tenley Cavanagh scored after a throwing error on a stolen base attempt in the fifth and Clare Hackman hit a three-run homer one batter later to restore the lead to seven. Malisha Robert singled home a run in the sixth and Wiebenga’s single up the middle brought home two more as the Cardinals ended the game early.
