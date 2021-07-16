The Dubuque Hempstead baseball team has had a target on its back all season long, and the postseason will be no different.
After reaching the state semifinals a year ago, the No. 6-ranked Mustangs earned the top seed for the Iowa Class 4A, Substate 5 tournament that begins tonight.
Here is a capsule look at the substate, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound:
Friday’s quarterfinals — No. 6 Bettendorf (8-22) vs. No. 1 Dubuque Hempstead (26-7) at Petrakis Park, 5 p.m.; No. 5 Dubuque Senior (12-21) at North Scott (21-11), 7 p.m.; No. 4 Clinton (13-17) at No. 3 Davenport West (20-7), 7 p.m.
Next week — The highest-seeded first-round winner in each six-team substate receives an automatic bye to the substate final on Wednesday. The other two winners in each substate advance to the semifinals on Monday at the site of the higher seeds. The substate champion advances to the eight-team state tournament at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City the following week.
Hempstead offensive leaders — Kellen Strohmeyer (jr., .420, 55-for-131, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 29 RBIs, 19 walks, 20-for-20 stolen bases), Logan Runde (sr., .404, 44-for-109, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 38 RBIs, 24 walks, 11-for-11 stolen bases), Lane Wels (jr., .400, 14-for-35, 1 double, 2 home runs, 8 RBIs), Mitch Heuer (sr., .327, 16-for-43, 3 doubles, 16 RBIs), Trey Schaber (sr., .344, 32-for-93, 10 doubles, 1 home run, 26 RBIs, 16 walks), Brock Booth (jr., .340, 16-for-47, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 12 RBIs), Dane Schope (sr., .304, 31-for-102, 11 doubles, 3 home runs, 27 RBIs, 14 walks), Zach Sabers (sr., .293, 29-for-99, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 15 RBIs, 33 walks, 15-for-15 stolen bases), John Cornelius (sr., .292, 35-for-120, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 36 RBIs, 14 walks, 15-for-15 stolen bases), Solen Munson (soph., .280, 14-for-50, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 15 RBIs, 18 walks), Michael Garrett (sr., .256, 20-for-78, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 18 RBIs, 10 walks, 10-for-10 stolen bases), Jonny Muehring (soph., .245, 13-for-53, 2 doubles, 8 RBIs).
Hempstead pitching leaders — Sabers (2-0, 1.11 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 12 2/3 innings), Runde (4-1, 2.57 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings), Anthony Houselog (jr., 1-1, 3.33 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 21 innings), Wels (5-1, 3.73 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 35 2/3 innings), Muehring (4-1, 3.54 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 27 2/3 innings), Booth (6-1, 3.42 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 43 innings), Nolan Schroeder (jr., 2-1, 4.67 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 27 innings).
Hempstead outlook — The Mustangs are the only ranked team in the six-school substate after landing at No. 6 in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A poll. Hempstead returns the bulk of a roster from last year’s squad, which made the 14th state tournament appearance in school history and advanced to the state semifinals. It was coach Jeff Rapp’s second state tournament team and first since 2014. The Mustangs are hitting .322 as a team and have scored 301 runs, while their pitchers have surrendered 158 runs and have posted a 3.83 team ERA. Hempstead won six straight before a three-game losing streak, then concluded the regular-season with a 10-3 victory over Davenport West on Tuesday. Hempstead is 4-1 against the field, with its other wins over North Scott, Clinton and Senior and the lone loss against Senior. Bettendorf is the only substate team Hempstead has not played this season. Hempstead will play a rare postseason doubleheader at Petrakis: The Mustangs play in the early game, and Dubuque Wahlert, which earned the top seed in its Class 3A substate, will follow at 7 p.m.
Senior offensive leaders — Gavin Guns (sr., .440, 48-for-109, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 21 RBIs, 19 walks, 12-for-16 stolen bases), Ben Hefel (sr., .353, 6-for-17, 1 double, 2 RBIs), Cole Smith (sr., .348, 39-for-112, 6 doubles, 12 RBIs, 20 walks, 21-for-21 stolen bases), Alex Reavell (sr., .337, 33-for-98, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 15 RBIs), Ray Schlosser (jr., .299, 32-for-107, 11 doubles, 3 home runs, 28 RBIs, 19 walks), Joel Wilbricht (jr., .288, 19-for-66, 1 double, 2 triples, 8 RBIs), Mason Kunkel (jr., .247, 22-for-89, 4 doubles, 12 RBIs, 11 walks), Ben Gourley (sr., .243, 25-for-103, 5 doubles, 4 home runs, 27 RBIs, 15 walks), Kobe Meyer (jr., .222, 22-for-99, 3 doubles, 13 RBIs, 13 walks), Drew Zilling (sr., .200, 14-for-70, 6 RBIs).
Senior pitching leaders — Schlosser (4-2, 1.47 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 38 innings), Smith (1-1, 2.52 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 25 innings), Zillig (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 35 innings), Guns (2-7, 4.45 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 44 innings), Jack Gilligan (jr., 0-2, 4.85 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 13 innings), Meyer (2-4, 5.39 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 24 2/3 innings).
Senior outlook — Hefel, a Winona State University recruit, was limited to only six games due to elbow and knee injuries after a dominant junior campaign, and the Rams missed his bat and leadership. Senior has scored 187 runs and hit .286 as a team, while its pitchers have allowed 236 runs and posted a 4.65 ERA. The Rams split with No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday, then swept DeWitt Central on Tuesday to build a little momentum going into the postseason. Senior did not play North Scott this season, but it swept Clinton, split with Hempstead and was postponed in its lone meeting with Davenport West. Senior has made it to state three times, the last coming in 1977.