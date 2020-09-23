MANCHESTER, Iowa — Brett Mather wasn’t the only one in the West Delaware gym who caught it.
Toward the end of a tough first set against Maquoketa, the Hawks head coach joined his team in celebrating what should’ve been a 27-25 opening win upon Allie Demmer’s kill out of the middle.
Members of the scorers table had neglected to award the previous point. Mather pleaded his case, but officials told West Delaware to play on with a 26-25 lead instead.
Eight plays later, the Hawks finished off Set 1 anyway. That sort of fits what the West Delaware’s mantra is this year: No excuses.
“Our big thing is no excuses. We can still go out there and compete, go out there and battle, and if we keep our heads in a good spot, then we give ourselves an opportunity for a successful outcome,” Mather said. “I think thus far this season they’ve grown a lot. From Week 1 to where we are now, I see it every day in these kids. They’re gaining confidence.”
Demmer and Alivia Schulte finished with a match-high 12 kills apiece, and Iowa Class 4A No. 8 West Delaware swept the Cardinals, 31-29, 25-22 and 25-12, on Tuesday night in Manchester, Iowa.
The Hawks (18-6) could’ve made all sorts of excuses this season if they wanted to. Against Maquoketa (8-3), West Delaware was missing two starters — including top hitter Ava Hauser — due to quarantine. Graduation depleted a roster that advanced to the Class 4A state tournament last season, including Hawks all-time assists leader Macey Kleitsch.
That’s forced Mather to turn to a roster filled mostly with underclassmen this year. On Tuesday, he started a freshman and three sophomores.
But strong play has continued in Manchester regardless. If the Hawks were missing a pair of starters against the Cardinals, it was difficult to notice.
“I was very proud of my team,” said Ella Koloc, a junior and West Delaware’s returning starting libero. She posted a match-high 26 digs in the sweep. “I knew it was going to be difficult keeping everyone’s mind on straight, but I also knew as a leader and a captain that I needed to help my team, be talkative and help us through this difficult time. We executed well I think.”
After grinding to the longer-than-usual Set 1 win, the Hawks stormed in front to start the second, with Claire Ridenour serving them on 6-1 run to open Set 2.
But a Maquoketa team that might’ve folded to that deficit in recent years inched its way back in. Back-to-back Hawks errors tied Set 2 at 20-20 before a kill by Demmer sided out for West Delaware. Koloc then served the Hawks to a 23-20 lead when the Cardinals responded with two straight kills from Tenley Cavanagh.
A double violation by Maquoketa pushed West Delaware to set point, and Schulte clinched a 2-0 match lead with a smash on the outside, 25-22.
“Staying up, staying positive throughout all three sets, I think that once we get that, we’ll be in really good shape,” said Cardinals coach Nicole Snyder. “Last year, we had a decent amount of seniors, but a lot of the seniors this year were part of the team and I think they did learn a lot as far as where they wanted to be and how they wanted to play.”
Another strong Hawks run to start Set 3 essentially put Maquoketa away. West Delaware took an 8-2 lead, eventually built the advantage to 19-8, and used a 5-1 run to close out the match. Carlee Smith’s ace on match point was the final nail for the Hawks.
Smith finished with 30 for West Delaware.
Natalie Ehlinger led the Cardinals with eight kills and Cavanagh finished with 23 assists.