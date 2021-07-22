Dubuque Wahlert landed the No. 3 seed for the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament next week in Iowa City, while Dubuque Hempstead received the No. 6 seed in Class 4A.
The large-school portion of the tournament will take place Wednesday through Saturday at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium on the campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City, while Class 1A and 2A will play Monday through Thursday at Merchants Park in Carroll.
Principal Park, the Des Moines home of the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate and the home of the state tournament since 2005, was not available next week due to a scheduling conflict created by Major League Baseball, which this year began assigning home playing dates for its minor league affiliates. The Iowa High School Athletic Association has yet to announce plans for the state tournament beyond this season.
Wahlert (30-10) returns to the Class 3A state field for the first time since 2017 and will be playing in the summer state tournament for the eighth time in program history. The Golden Eagles will play No. 6 Winterset (22-11) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for the right to play either No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (26-12) or No. 7 MOC-Floyd Valley (27-8) in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. next Friday. The state championship game will be played at noon next Saturday.
The top side of the bracket includes No. 1 Marion (34-6) vs. ADM (12-17) and No. 4 DeWitt Central (23-15) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7).
Only three ranked teams qualified for the Class 3A field. Marion finished the season ranked No. 1, while Xavier landed at No. 4 and Wahlert at No. 5.
Hempstead (30-10) earned its second straight trip to the state tournament and the 15th in program history. The Mustangs will play defending state champion and No. 3-seeded Johnston (35-7) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will face either No. 2 Ankeny (31-6) or No. 7 Waukee (26-15) at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals next Friday, with the championship game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.
The other side of the Class 4A bracket includes No. 1 Pleasant Valley (34-4) vs. No. 8 Ottumwa (30-9) and No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling (32-7) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie (32-8).
Seven of the eight state qualifiers in Class 4A appeared in the final poll. The ranked teams include No. 1 Pleasant Valley, No. 2 Ankeny, No. 3 Johnston, No. 4 Dowling, No. 6 Hempstead, No. 7 Prairie and No. 9 Waukee.
Per IHSAA policy, all tickets for the baseball postseason tournament series must be purchased electronically. They can be purchased at iahsaa.org/tickets/