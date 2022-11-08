A pair of legendary Dubuque standouts recently gained induction into the Iowa Men’s Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.
Dave Hammel and Bob Howard were honored Oct. 23 at the Tara Hills Golf & Country Club in Van Horne. They joined former Dubuque standouts Dave Bakey and George Peterson, who gained induction in the Hall of Fame in 2021.
Hammel began playing fastpitch softball with neighborhood friends in 1966, spent two years in military service and resumed his career in 1969, when he embarked on a 15-year career with Kress-Meyer, Don’s Meats, Lux Club, Whalen’s, Finale, Rings and Janlin Plastics. The power hitting corner infielder posted a career batting average of .377 and helped his teams win Iowa state championships in 1973 and 1975, earning several all-tournament team accolades at state and local events.
Hammel played in five world tournaments and posted a career average above .300 and also played in two Over-40 World Tournaments. He joined the Kiwanis Hall of Fame in 1981, the Dubuque Fastpitch Hall of Fame in 1989 and served as president of the Dubuque Hall of Fame for 10 years.
Howard played from 1961 through 1975 and posted a career batting average of better than .300 while hitting 15-20 home runs per season and playing 70-80 games per summer. He moved to Dubuque in 1966 and played for teams such as the Lux Club and Henry’s Drive In.
Howard led his team to the 1967 Iowa state tournament and a berth in the world tournament, where he ended South Carolina ace pitcher Howard Hutson’s 40-inning shutout streak with a home run. Two years later, he helped Howard’s Drive In defeat the legendary George Peterson, 1-0, in the final of the Dubuque Kiwanis Tournament. That game drew 3,000 fans and ended Peterson’s winning streak that dated to 1955.
Howard also helped his teams win state championships in 1970, 1971 and 1972.
IHSSN TO BROADCAST IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
The Iowa High School Sports Network will air all 14 semifinal games in the Iowa prep football playoffs this week, as well as the seven championship games Nov. 17-18 live from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Fans can watch all of the games for free on the Watch IHSSN App or at www.IHSSN.com. Mediacom Ch. 22 is also scheduled to broadcast the games on television.
The semifinals begin with 8-player games on Wednesday, followed by Class A and Class 4A on Thursday, Class 1A and Class 5A on Friday and Class 2A and Class 3A on Saturday.
Dubuque Wahlert faces Williamsburg at 10 a.m. Saturday in a Class 2A semifinal.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY HOME OPENER FRIDAY
The Dubuque Saints will play their Midwest High School Hockey League home opener on Friday against the rival Cedar Rapids Jr. RoughRiders.
The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity at 8 p.m. at the Dubuque Ice Arena, formerly known as Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints fell to 0-4 with a pair of losses at Sioux City this weekend. Tyler White scored two goals, and Jacob Noonan and Samuel Ruiz also tallied goals as the Saints dropped 5-2 and 6-2 decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.