A pair of legendary Dubuque standouts recently gained induction into the Iowa Men’s Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.

Dave Hammel and Bob Howard were honored Oct. 23 at the Tara Hills Golf & Country Club in Van Horne. They joined former Dubuque standouts Dave Bakey and George Peterson, who gained induction in the Hall of Fame in 2021.

