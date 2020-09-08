News in your town

More than the Score: Field of Dreams to host 'Dining on the Diamond'

Baseball: Moller honored to wear prestigious No. 42 at All-American Classic

US Open Glance: Men's bracket moves on from Djokovic default

Sports briefs: Bucks hoping to see Antetokounmpo can play Game 5 vs. Heat

NBA: Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead on Raptors

Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup

College football: Big 12 nears kickoff with game not being played stark reminder

Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Hall of Fame outfielder, speedster Brock dies at age 81

Sports briefs: Peterson agrees to 1-year deal with Detroit

Bears coach Nagy confirms Trubisky will be starting QB

From the fairway, Johnson builds 5-shot lead at East Lake

No Giannis, no problem: Bucks top Heat in OT, force Game 5

Unique circumstances give NHL's its first 'Final Four'

NFL: Bears looking to bounce back with Trubisky ... or Foles

NFL: Packers believe continuity can help them get over the top