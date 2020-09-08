The iconic Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, will host a unique outdoor dining opportunity beginning this weekend.
For the past three months, the Pawtucket PawSox have been hosting “Dining on the Diamond” to rave reviews at McCoy Stadium in Rhode Island. So, they decided to branch out to other sites, including the Field of Dreams.
“Dining on the Diamond” will debut Friday and Saturday at the Field of Dreams and will return for several other weekend nights in September and October in a unique partnership between Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, and Diamond Dining, LLC, a sister company of the PawSox.
More than 6,000 guests have enjoyed a meal on McCoy Stadium’s outfield turf. The menu ranges from signature ballpark staples like hot dogs, burgers and chicken tenders, as well as other popular items such as steak tips, barbecue platters, and lobster rolls.
McCoy’s Dining on the Diamond has a waiting list of nearly 3,700 total groups.
“Our founder, Denise Stillman, had a dream of preserving this special place,” Go the Distance Baseball CEO Tom Mietzel, who was married to Stillman until her passing in 2018, said in a press release announcing the program. “She worked tirelessly to provide a special place for all to enjoy. She would have loved ‘Dining on the Diamond’ and our team is honored to be working with this incredible event.”
Stillman led a group that purchased the Field of Dreams site in 2012.
The Field of Dreams Movie Site Dining on the Diamond will take place on the outfield of the site’s main field, where much of the motion picture was filmed and will feature a menu similar to the one offered in Pawtucket. In addition, the Dyersville menu will include a pork tenderloin sandwich with fries, an Iowa pork chop plate and sweet corn on a stick.
Visit www.diningonthediamond.com or call 563-823-8374 for more information.
HAWKEYES HOSTING CAMPS AT FIELD OF DREAMS
The University of Iowa baseball team will be hosting three camps at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on the weekend of Sept. 26-27.
They include a camp for players in Grades 1-4, in addition to a camp for pitchers and catchers in Grades 5-8 on Sept. 26. The following day, the Hawkeyes will host an offense and defense camp for players in Grades 5-8. For pricing and more information, visit http://www.iowabaseballcamps.org.
ARTHOFER MAKES ALBATROSS IN CEDAR RAPIDS
Kyle Arthofer, a spring graduate of Dubuque Hempstead, scored a rare albatross during a golf outing at Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 28.
Using his driver, Arthofer made a double-eagle hole-in-one on the 345-yard, par-4 No. 7 hole. His playing partner was Sean McGrath.
MVRA BENEFIT CLASSIC PUSHED BACK BY VIRUS
The 42nd annual Dubuque Benefit Classic half-marathon and 5K, which was scheduled for Sept. 19, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The MVRA worked in partnership with local government, public health departments, city officials, police and sheriff departments, facility operators, sponsors, and volunteers in making the decision to cancel.
All entry fees will be deferred to the 2021 race. For more information, visit www.mvradubuque.com.