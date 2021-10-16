No. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA (4-2, 2-1) at No. 16 NORTHERN IOWA (3-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 4 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Last meeting — Northern Iowa won, 42-27, in 2019
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 30-19-1
Outlook — Each team brings a stingy defense into today’s game. South Dakota is allowing just 300.7 yards per game, while Northern Iowa surrenders an average of 306.5. Northern Iowa is 9-2 against the Coyotes under coach Mark Farley. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee is listed No. 2 at one of the wide receiver positions on the Panthers’ depth chart. Former Western Dubuque standout Jason Simon-Ressler is a redshirt freshman linebacker for South Dakota.
CLARKE (0-6, 0-0) at PERU STATE (4-2, 0-0)
Kickoff — Noon
Livestream — heartconferencenetwork.com/peru
Last meeting — Clarke won, 18-17, on Oct. 19, 2019
Last week — Clarke and Peru State were both on bye
Outlook — Clarke is still looking for its first win of the season, but had its best scoring output of the season in its final week before the bye, a 56-39 loss at MidAmerica Nazarene. Kenyon Williams threw for 238 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions for the Pride. Garrett Egan ran 20 times for 155 yards and a touchdown, and Western Dubuque product Max Steffen had five receptions for 111 yards and two scores.
SIMPSON (1-5, 1-3) AT DUBUQUE (4-1, 3-0)
Kickoff — 2 p.m.
Radio — The River-FM 101.1
Last meeting — Simpson won, 21-14, on Sept. 21, 2019
Last week — Dubuque defeated Nebraska Wesleyan, 31-14, on the road; Simpson defeated Luther, 68-34, at home
Outlook — The Spartans moved to 3-0 in the conference last week and their defense is a big reason why. In its three conference games this season, Dubuque has allowed a grand total of just 32 points. Overall, the Spartans are surrendering just 19 points per game. In contrast, Simpson allows almost 50 points per contest, so the Spartans’ offense should be able to rack up points today. The Storm, however, are coming into Chalmers Field with some confidence after putting up 68 points in a win over Luther.
COE (3-2, 1-2) AT LORAS (3-3. 3-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Last meeting — Coe won, 24-7, on Sept. 21, 2019
Last week — Loras lost to Wartburg, 58-21, on the road; Coe lost to Central, 55-21, at home
Outlook — Both teams are looking to rebound after each suffered conference setbacks last week. Specifically, the Loras defense — which has been so crucial in its three conference victories — will be looking to bounce back after Wartburg exposed the Duhawks a week ago. They will face another big challenge this week against Coe’s Alphonso Soko, who leads the league in rushing yards per game. Expect Josh Kieffer, Sam Jones and the Duhawk ‘D’ to be up for the challenge and Noah Sigwarth and the Loras offense to score some points.
NO. 11 UW-LA CROSSE (4-1, 2-0) AT UW-PLATTEVILLE (1-4, 0-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last meeting — Platteville won, 38-20, on Oct. 5, 2019
Last week — The Pioneers were handled on the road by No. 3-ranked UW-Whitewater, 65-21. La Crosse picked up a huge win over No. 9 Oshkosh, 30-21.
Outlook — The gauntlet gets no easier for the struggling Pioneers, who must face their third-straight nationally ranked opponent. The schedule gets a little lighter from here, but this run might leave UWP out of the WIAC title chase and the hopes for a playoff berth. This would be the definition of a must-win game to have even the slightest of hopes for either of those. The Pioneers are racking up 372.4 yards of offense on average per game, as well as putting up 27 points per contest. The trouble comes with a defense that is struggling to find itself, allowing 511.2 yards of offense and 36.8 points per contest. When the Pioneers competed at the top of the conference over the past decade, the defense was at times underestimated in its greatness because of the team’s offensive prowess. The Pioneer ‘D’ will need to get back to form to turn around their season.