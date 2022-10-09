Loras College was disappointed in its convincing loss at Wartburg last week.
The Duhawks responded by taking it out on Buena Vista to the glee of their faithful in purple and gold on homecoming.
Evan England torched the Beavers by completing 21 of 31 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 40 yards and a fifth score, Ty Bausch rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense forced BV into five interceptions among its six turnovers as the Duhawks trounced the Beavers, 65-0, on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
“It was our response week,” said England, a sophomore from Wheaton, Ill. “A lot of people picked that team to finish ahead of us in the conference. After coming off a bad loss, it was nice to prove something and get back on track. It was good to come out hot, score some points today, and the defense did a great job.”
England completed passes to eight different receivers, led by Jamel Britt’s four catches for 72 yards and a TD, as the Duhawks (3-3, 3-1 American Rivers Conference) outgained the Beavers on offense by a dominant total of 609-303.
Joey Foley had two picks for the Loras defense, while Jace Gwynn, Josh Rydberg and Tim Harrington snagged an interception each in shutting down a BV offense that came in averaging 26.4 points per game.
“We’ve been a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team so far,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “Today, we got the good one from us. The guys played hard, they practiced hard, and loved the effort coming off of that bad loss. Wartburg, quite frankly, they kicked our butts. It was a great response.
“BV can score points, so to see the effort from our defense today and to give them nothing, that’s a huge credit to our coaching staff and Coach (Greg) Bower. We controlled the game all day long.”
The game couldn’t have started better for the Beavers (2-4, 1-3), who sacked England on a blitz when the Duhawks went for it on fourth-and-2 at the BV 37 on Loras’ opening drive. Buena Vista moved the ball on its first possession, but Ramon Garcia went wide right on a 31-yard field goal attempt.
It was all Duhawks from there.
Loras answered by marching 70 yards on seven plays, with England finding running back Britt perfectly down the seam for a 38-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead at the 3:34 mark of the first quarter. On their next possession, the Duhawks extended their lead to 14-0 when Keilon Pritchett broke free up the gut for a 43-yard touchdown run with 1:03 left in the quarter.
“We had a great gameplan this week,” England said. “We put in the work for film, and the defense did a great job getting turnovers and getting us great field position. Everyone did their part today.”
Gwynn’s interception along the sideline set up another Duhawks score, as on the next play Bausch blasted up the middle for a 26-yard touchdown run to push the advantage to 21-0 with 9:32 until halftime.
The Beavers muffed the ensuing kickoff, and Loras recovered in prime position at the 15-yard line. Three plays later, England lofted a beauty to Da’Mani Brown in the left back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard TD hookup and a 28-0 lead with 8:10 left in the second quarter.
“We always take pride in keeping the defense off the field,” England said. “So, when they get big stops like that, it’s important to do our part and put points on the board. If they are going to come out and play their asses off for 60 minutes, we need to do the exact same thing.”
Rydberg added another interception at midfield, and the Duhawks cashed in again when England scrambled up the middle nearly untouched for a 16-yard touchdown run for a 35-0 lead as the homecoming party crowd was rocking on with 6:04 still to play in the first half.
After the defense tacked on a safety, England added a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brown that made it 44-0 with 3:43 left in the second quarter.
“Evan is a mature sophomore,” Helminiak said. “He’s done a really great job and is a very accurate passer. He wasn’t great early on, but he found his rhythm and was hitting guys and getting big scores. When he moves out of the pocket, he can make things happen. He spread it around and that’s big for our offense.”
