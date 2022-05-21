The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state track & field meet will remain in La Crosse for the foreseeable future.
On Thursday, the WIAA announced five-year contract extensions with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse to keep the event in La Crosse through 2026.
Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse has hosted the state track & field meet since 1990, and have grown in magnitude since leaving Madison that year. The WIAA cancelled the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WIAA traditionally stages the state meet on the last weekend in May or the first weekend in June, and it has averaged 15,732 fans since arriving in La Crosse. In the five years prior to the pandemic, the average two-day attendance reached 21,000 spectators. The stadium opened in 2008 and seats 9,556 with additional seating and standing room for the state meet.
Explore La Crosse projects an annual economic impact of approximately $4 million.
“The outstanding track & field facility as well as the support of the community and the university make this the greatest of experiences for all who take part — student-athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators,” WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser said in a statement announcing the contract extension.
The track & field postseason series begins with regional meets on Monday, sectional meets Thursday and the state meet on June 3-4.
IHSSN TO BROADCAST STATE SOCCER FINALS
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast the Iowa High School Athletic Association boys state soccer championship games for the first time in the history of the tournament. The finals will take place June 4 at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
IHSSN will air the Class 1A, 2A and 3A title matches beginning at 1 p.m. The addition of soccer brings IHSSN’s total yearly events to over 90.
The event will air at IHSSN.com or on the Watch IHSSN App, as well as on IHSSN cable affiliate Mediacom Ch. 22 in Dubuque.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK SEEKS NEW LEAGUE
Waverly-Shell Rock is looking for a new home after the Northeast Iowa Conference voted for its removal, effective in June 2023. The league’s five other schools — Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton and Waukon — cited an imbalance in size in making the move to remove the school, an NIC member for 90 years.
According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Waverly-Shell Rock plans to apply for admission into the WaMaC Conference for all sports except boys and girls wrestling. The school would like to join the Mississippi Valley Conference for those two sports only.
