In the wise words of Dubuque Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler, “it helps when you make shots.”
Her Golden Eagles made enough from behind the arc on Thursday night to etch themselves in the school record books.
Led by 15 points from Ana Chandlee, Wahlert set a new girls basketball mark with 11 3-pointers in a single game in a 71-22 beatdown of Western Dubuque in the Eagles Nest.
It was an equally impressive effort on the offensive and defensive end for Wahlert (5-7). The victory marked the Eagles’ highest scoring effort and the Bobcats’ lowest point total of the season. The 49-point margin was also WD’s biggest margin of defeat this year.
With just under 2 minutes left in the third quarter, Emma Donovan’s layup gave Wahlert a 54-18 lead, and the game was in continuous clock mode the rest of the way.
“We played really well all around,” said Chandlee, who finished with a game-high four 3-pointers. “We had a lot of energy, which really helped us out. And we played really tough defense, which helped us out on the offensive side. When we started to hit some shots, it felt pretty awesome.”
Allie Kutsch drilled three 3s, Libby Perry added two and Maya Wachter and Mary Kate King chipped in one apiece to round out the Eagles’ new record. The previous mark was 10, which Wahlert reached three times as recently as last season.
Defensively, the Eagles won the turnover battle with just six on their side compared to 24 for the Bobcats.
“Defense wins, that’s the deal for us,” said Spiegler. “We played really well on defense and then we hit shots. It makes the game easy when you hit shots. And a lot of kids hit shots. They spread the wealth, and it’s nice when that happens.”
The Eagles trailed only briefly, 4-2, early in the first quarter. Chandlee responded with her first 3, the start of a 15-0 run for Wahlert. The Bobcats were held scoreless for more than 5:30 of game clock until Madison Maahs’ 3 cut WD’s deficit to 17-7 just before the end of the opening frame.
The downpour continued for the home team. After a Maahs free throw cut the deficit to nine, Chandlee hit her third 3 of the game, the start of an 18-2 Eagles run that contained three more treys. King’s steal and layup gave Wahlert a 37-12 lead at the halftime break.
The Eagles then scored the first eight points of the second half for a 45-12 lead and the Bobcats never got within 30 points after that. With 2:55 remaining, the game well in hand with a 65-20 Wahlert lead, both teams pulled their starters.
Perry and King finished with 12 points each and Kutsch added 11 to round out the Eagles. Maahs led WD (4-8) with nine points, one of only three Bobcats to score in the game.