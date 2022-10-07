The University of Dubuque will become the fifth American Rivers Conference team to add women’s wrestling beginning in 2023-24.
UD president Jeffrey Bullock made the announcement Thursday.
“Women’s wrestling is an emerging sport in Iowa and across the country. The University of Dubuque is excited to announce the addition of collegiate women’s wrestling to UD Spartans athletics,” Bullock said in a statement. “The University welcomes three-time Olympian and former World Champion Dennis Hall to be the first women’s head wrestling coach in the school’s 170-year history. We look forward to the opportunities for our student-athletes to excel and grow not only in the classroom, but also on the mat.”
Women’s wrestling will become the Spartans’ 23rd varsity sport, and comes during a period of rapid growth for the sport.
The NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020 and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will sanction its first season of girls wrestling this winter.
Thirty-four states offer girls high school wrestling.
American Rivers Conference schools Buena Vista, Central, Simpson and Wartburg previously announced the addition of the sport.
Hall, who recently joined the program as an assistant coach for the men’s team, will be assisted by UD men’s head coach Jon McGovern.
Hall, a world champion wrestler from Neosho, Wis., was a 10-time U.S. champion and three time Olympian. He was a silver medalist at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. He was USA Wrestling’s Man of the Year in 1995 and was a three-time Greco-Roman athlete of the year.
He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a distinguished member in 2011.
“I can’t wait to start building our women’s team into a premier competitive squad and look forward to watching competitions across the state and country to recruit the best student-athletes to become a Spartan,” Hall said in a statement. “This is an exciting time for college wrestling and the American Rivers Conference and I’m thrilled to join Jon McGovern to be able to offer everyone a chance to wrestle at UD.”
