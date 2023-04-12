Angel Reyes struck out 14 in a complete-game three-hitter, and went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs as East Dubuque beat River Ridge/Scales Mound, 7-1, on Tuesday in Hanover, Ill.
Colin Sutter drove in three runs for East Dubuque.
Fulton 6, Galena 0 — At Fulton, Ill.: The Pirates were held without a hit, but walked eight times, in a loss to the Steamers.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 9, Benton/Shullsburg 0 — At Benton, Wis.: Emily Bierman went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Malia Weber earned the win with seven shutout innings as Potosi/Cassville beat Benton/Shullsburg.
Cuba City 2, Highland 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Payton Gile won a pitchers’ duel for the Cubans in a game with a combined five singles.
Platteville 9, Richland Center 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maddison Carl, Macy Allion, Camryn Nies and Lauren Wernimont each had multiple hits as the Hillmen beat the Hornets.
Fulton 4, Galena 0 — At Fulton, Ill.: Ava Hahn struck out 11, but the Pirates were held to three hits in a loss to the Steamers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Western Dubuque 4, Dubuque Senior 3 -- At Epworth, Iowa: Natalie Coyle scored all four of the Bobcats' goals in a win over the Rams.
BOYS TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 9, Waterloo West 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Roan Martineau earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles and the Golden Eagles rolled to a victory over the Wahawks.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, Dubuque Senior 4 — At Meyer Courts: The Hawks clipped the Rams in their MVC dual.
GIRLS TENNIS
Iowa City West 8, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Roos Courts: Noor Kassas and Grace Kolker won at No. 3 doubles for the Mustangs’ long victory in a loss to the Trojans.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 9, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams were blanked in a Mississippi Valley Conference loss to the Hawks.
GIRLS GOLF
Eagles win — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Ava Kalb tied for second overall with a 40, Katelyn Vaassen shot 41, and Dubuque Wahlert (172) beat Linn-Mar (173), Cedar Rapids Prairie (173) and Cedar Falls (176) at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Rams take 2nd — At Iowa City: Maya Beau shot 52 to lead Dubuque Senior, which shot 216 and finished runner-up to Iowa City High (207) at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.
Mustangs 3rd — At Waterloo, Iowa: Dani McQuillan shot 52 to pace Dubuque Hempstead (211), which finished third behind Cedar Rapids Washington (163) and Waterloo West (193) at Gardner Golf Course.
Anamosa 209, Cascade 215 — At Fillmore Fairways: The Cougars shot their lowest team score of the year, but fell in the dual meet on Monday. Cascade’s Ellie Noonan was runner-up medalist with a 50.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 12, Central 11 — At Runkle Field: The Spartans trailed, 11-3, before a nine-run seventh-inning rally catapulted them to the American Rivers Conference win. Brandon Watkins had two hits and three RBIs, and Bo Karlson added two hits to lead UD (17-7, 7-6). Hempstead grad Derek Hardin pitched two scoreless frames to earn the save.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Luther 6-2, Loras 2-4 — At Faber-Clark Field: Alyssa Hughes went 3-for-3 and homered in the second game as the Duhawks split.
