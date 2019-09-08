Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost to the Black Knights (1-1) at the end of regulation if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing, 28-21.
Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.
In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.
Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Josh Uche recovered the fumble to seal the win.
No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10 — At Clemson, S.C.: Trevor Lawrence threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Clemson won its record-tying 17th straight game with a dominating victory.
The Aggies (1-1) talked of an upset all week and figured to be the sternest test left for the defending national champions. Instead, the Tigers (2-0) methodically made plays, stretched out drives and pressured A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond into an awful showing.
No. 2 Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of Alabama’s victory.
The Crimson Tide (2-0) was off to the races starting with the game’s first play, when Henry Ruggs III collected a lateral and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown. It didn’t get any better for the Aggies (0-2) after that in sweltering conditions that contributed to thousands of empty seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
No. 3 Georgia 63, Murray State 17 — At Athens, Ga.: D’Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and No. 3 Georgia broke loose in the second quarter against FCS school Murray State.
With temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, Georgia (2-0) got off to a sluggish start and went to the second quarter tied at 7 after giving up a long touchdown pass to the Racers (1-1).
No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0 — Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Ohio State.
No. 13 Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17 — At Salt Lake City: Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half.
Maryland 63, No. 21 Syracuse 20 — At College Park, Md.: Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland.
No. 22 Washington 59, Northern Colorado 17 — At Pullman, Wash.: Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 22 Washington State pound FCS school Northern Colorado.
Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31 (OT) — At Boulder, Colo.: James Stefanou’s 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat Nebraska when punter Isaac Armstrong’s 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes’ second straight victory over old Big 12 rival Nebraska (1-1). Last year, Colorado rallied win in the closing minutes in Lincoln.
The Buffaloes (2-0) rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhuskers’ second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.