The challenge was issued before the game.
Western Dubuque’s offensive line responded with a record-breaking night.
The Bobcats’ starting five up front — left tackle Steven Theisen, left guard Jacob Klostermann, center Jake Murphy, right guard Samuel Christoffer and right tackle Garret Kluesner — cleared gaping holes for Grant Glausser, who rushed for a program-record 339 yards and three touchdowns in Western Dubuque’s 36-26 victory over Mason City on Friday night in Epworth, Iowa.
“We challenged the offensive line before the game, nothing short of 300 yards rushing was the expectation and that wasn’t a hope,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “That was the standard we were going to set tonight and the O-line really stepped up to that challenge.”
The victory clinched a playoff berth for Western Dubuque (6-3), which earned the No. 9 seed in Class 4A and will open its playoff run with a rematch at North Scott (7-2) on Friday night.
The Lancers beat Western Dubuque, 45-7, in Week 2, but the teams have built up a rivalry over the past few seasons. North Scott has won the last two meetings, but Western Dubuque won the three before that, including a pair of playoff wins en route to the Class 3A state championship game in 2018 and 2019.
The winner will face either Fort Madison (7-2) or Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0) in the state quarterfinals for a trip to the UNI-Dome.
Friday marked the fourth time this season that Glausser rushed for more than 200 yards in a game. He had two touchdown runs of 80 yards or more and now has 18 rushing touchdowns this season — third most in Class 4A.
His 1,481 rushing yards ranks second in 4A.
“Couldn’t do it without my O-line,” Glausser said. “This record really goes to them tonight.”
Eagles set for road trip — Dubuque Wahlert will have about a 2-hour road trip for its Class 2A second-round match.
The Golden Eagles (7-2) play at West Marshall (9-0) in State Center on Friday night in the round of 16.
Wahlert is coming off a 62-0 shellacking of West Liberty in the first round. West Marshall routed Clarke, 63-13.
The winner would play either Crestwood (6-3) or Waukon (6-3) in the quarterfinals. Waukon beat Wahlert, 28-6, in Week 6.
Hawks draw Spartans — West Delaware (5-4) will play at Solon (7-2) in its Class 3A first-round game on Friday. The winner advances to face either DeWitt Central (6-3) or Mount Vernon (9-0) in the state quarterfinals.
Wisconsin playoff update — Just three area programs remain standing after the first round of the Wisconsin playoffs.
No. 2-seeded Potosi/Cassville (9-1) will host third-seeded Bangor (9-1) in a Division 7 second-round game on Friday. The winner will draw either top-seeded Pepin/Alma (10-0) or No. 4 River Ridge (9-1).
In Division 6, fifth-seeded Lancaster (7-3) will travel to top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (11-0) in its second-round game.
Awaiting the victor in the quarterfinals will be the winner of a SWAL rematch between second-seeded Darlington (9-1) and No. 3 Belleville (9-1).
The Redbirds beat Belleville, 34-24, on Oct. 7 on their way to the SWAL title.
McShane hits century mark again — Maquoketa Valley junior running back Lance McShane rushed 21 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in Maquoketa Valley’s 62-14 loss to Columbus in an Iowa Class A playoff opener on Friday night. McShane finished his season with 1,297 yards on 187 carries (6.9 per attempt) and 19 touchdowns in leading the Wildcats to a 5-4 record. He surpassed the 100-yard mark six times this season.
Thrilling finish for Clayton Ridge — Clayton Ridge went extra time Friday night in an extra game for teams that did not qualify for the playoffs. Kurt Ross completed 8 of 23 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns and ran 18 times for 93 yards and two more scores as the Eagles defeated North Cedar, 26-20, in overtime. Kylar Moser caught five of Ross’ passes for 110 yards and two scores, while Carson Dudley contributed 93 rushing yards on 17 attempts.
Dike-New Hartford pulls away from Cascade — Micah Walston rushed 30 times for 219 yards and three scores, including a 50-yard scoring run, as Dike-New Hartford (7-2) gradually pulled away for a 48-14 victory over Cascade in an Iowa Class 1A playoff opener. Benton Bixby passed for 173 yards and two scores, while Braxten Johnson had a 68-yard touchdown reception among his three catches for 76 yards. Gus Varney added a 13-yard touchdown reception. Cascade finished its season at 5-4.
Ward surpasses 1,000 yards — West Delaware senior running back Will Ward ran wild in Friday’s 35-0 regular-season finale victory over Charles City. The senior broke loose for 251 yards on the ground and two scores. He also caught a 14-yard touchdown reception for his third score of the game. Ward now has 1,194 rushing yards on the season as the Hawks enter Class 3A postseason play next week against Solon.
