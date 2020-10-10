CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Jack Gilligan accounted for six touchdowns at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday night as Dubuque Senior improved to 4-3 with a 45-7 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the final regular-season game for both teams.
Gilligan and the Rams offense totaled 223 yards through the air on 13-for-18 passing, including touchdown passes to Logan Flanagan, Cain McWilliams and Carson Tart while also accumulating 160 yards on the ground on 33 carries.
Jacob Konrardy was 6-for-6 on PATs and added a 37-yard field goal to give the Rams a 45-0 advantage just before the start of the fourth quarter.
Gilligan punched in a run from the 1 to open the scoring at 7:59 of the first period, then added his 6-yard scoring strike to Flanagan a little more than four minutes later.
In the second quarter, Gilligan hit McWilliams for a 21-yard score at the 5:36 mark, added another 1-yard run less than a minute later and tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tart with 61 seconds to play before halftime to put the Rams ahead, 35-0.
Senior opened the second half with a running clock and tacked on a pair of scores in the third period to run the score to 45-0. Gilligan scored on a 2-yard keeper and Konrardy hit his field goal.
Jefferson avoided the shutout on Dylan Markham’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:22 remaining in regulation.
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Waterloo West 14 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Hempstead clinched a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship with the victory at Central Middle School.
The Mustangs, who raced to a 21-0 lead in the first period and built a 35-7 halftime lead, won for the fifth straight week in improved to 6-1, 4-0 in the Valley Division. Iowa City West (4-0, 3-0), which was idle the week it was supposed to play the Mustangs, also clinched a share of the title with a 48-21 victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Hempstead’s six wins marks its most in a season since 2015, when it went 6-4 with a first-round playoff loss. The Mustangs, who should be in line for a potential first-round playoff bye and a home game, will learn its postseason path when the Iowa High School Athletic Association releases the postseason pairings at noon today.
It is Hempstead’s first one-loss season since 2009, when they went 10-1 and first winning season since 2015.
Scoring details were not available when the TH went to press.