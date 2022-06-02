IOWA CITY — University of Iowa men’s basketball student-athlete Kris Murray announced on Wednesday that he is returning for his junior season.
“These past two months have been a tremendous learning process for me,” Murray said. “By going through the NBA Draft process, I believe that it will help me in the long run and this upcoming season at Iowa. I can’t wait to get back to work with my teammates and coaches to play for the best fan base in the world. Go Hawks!”
Murray (6-foot-8, 211 pounds) posted single season bests in every statistical category last season. He improved his scoring average by 9.1 points per game and rebounding average by 3.7 per outing.
Murray was Iowa’s leading scorer (9.7 ppg) and rebounder (4.3 rpg) off the bench, which ranked fourth and third overall. His 31 blocks and 43 3-point field goals rank seventh and eighth most by a Hawkeye sophomore. He ranked second on the squad in 3-point accuracy (.387), blocked shots per game (0.9) and field goals made (124), third in offensive (1.6) and defensive (2.7) rebounds, and fourth in steals (0.8).
“Everyone in our program is very excited to have Kris back,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “We are happy that Kris had a positive experience going through the NBA process. He gained valuable feedback through workouts and conversations with NBA personnel. Kris will be awesome next year.”
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger received a contract extension and a $500,000 raise Wednesday after leading the Cyclones to the NCAA Sweet 16 and the third-best turnaround in major college basketball history.
Otzelberger’s contract was extended one year, through June 2027, and his compensation package increases from $1.5 million to $2 million annually.
The Cyclones went 22-13 in Otzelberger’s first season following a two-win season in 2020-21 under Steve Prohm.
BASEBALL
Cubs place lefty Smyly on 15-day IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday because of a strained right oblique.
The Cubs also activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the injured list and right-hander Michael Rucker from the 15-day IL. Outfielder Nelson Velázquez was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, and right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was recalled from Iowa and placed on the 60-day injured list.
FOOTBALL
Cowboys say former RB Marion Barber dead
FRISCO, Texas — Marion Barber III, the former Dallas Cowboys running back who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday. He was 38.
Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. He had issues with mental health after his career.
Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Wednesday they made a welfare check at an apartment “believed to be leased” by Barber and were investigating an unattended death there.
House Oversight Committee invites Goodell, Snyder to appear
ASHBURN, Va. — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has invited NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to appear at a hearing later this month as part of the Congressional investigation into the team’s workplace conduct.
Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney and Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Wednesday they sent letters to the league and team requesting the presence of Goodell and Snyder on June 22.
GOLF
Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
POLK CITY, Fla. — Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.
Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, also was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement.
HOCKEY
Rangers rout Lightning in Game 1
NEW YORK — Filip Chytil scored a pair of goals, while Artemi Panarin, Frank Vatrano and Mika Zibanejad added a goal and an assist each as the New York Rangers throttled the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-2, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.
