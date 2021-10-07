The University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s soccer team got goals from three different sources on Wednesday afternoon en route to a 3-0 home win over Knox College.
Jack Gentilli scored in the 27th minute and Isaac Petersen added another goal three minutes later to stake the Pioneers to a 2-0 halftime advantage. Michael Schaefer added an insurance goal in the 66th minute to round out the scoring.
Platteville (6-2-2) outshot Knox (6-5-0) by a 20-6 margin. Chase Werner made four saves for the shutout win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clarke 3, William Penn 2 (OT) — At Clarke: Shannon Catchur scored in the 101st minute to lift the Pride to the Heart of America Conference win. The Pride jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Addy Seaman and Catchur in the first 24 minutes, but Brittney Severson and Piper-Rae Davis answered in the second half to force extra time.
UW-Whitewater 1, UW-Platteville 0 (OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Anna Boyd scored in the 104th minute to lead the Warhawks to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory. Leah Eisenbarth made three saves to earn the shutout, while Platteville’s Emma Ball made seven stops in defeat.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Oshkosh 3, UW-Platteville 2 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Olivia Kudronowicz, Emma Carlson and Kaite Asche delivered 17 kills apiece, but it was not enough for the Pioneers, who dropped a 25-21, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 decision in WIAC play. Sam Rossetti led the Pioneers with 54 assists, while Shea Lauria added 19 digs and Carlson had 17 digs as the Pioneers fell to 9-11 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
Oshkosh got 16 kills from Carissa Sundholm and 15 from Riley Kindt. Kallie Mau put up 30 assists, and Emma Kiekhofer chipped in 21 assists. The Titans improved to 11-8 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
West Carroll 2, East Dubuque 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Anna Berryman had eight digs and three kills in the Warriors’ 25-15, 25-21 defeat. Ali Barklow added five kills, Laney Thumser had six digs, and Megan Anger contributed five assists.
Polo 2, Scales Mound 0 —At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner had eight kills, five assists, two aces, two digs and two blocks in the 25-20, 25-22 defeat for the Hornets. Brooklynn McCartney added eight digs, and Josie Korte had six kills for Scales Mound.
Richland Center 3, Prairie du Chien 2 — Lily Krahn delivered 29 kill, but the Blackhawks dropped a 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 10-25, 15-6 decision on Tuesday night. Ashlyn Knapp put up 27 assists, Makenna Forde had 15 digs and 1 aces, and Greenlee Krahn had 11 digs.
Platteville 3, River Valley 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Brooke Von Glahn delivered 12 kills, while Catherine Tashner, Ellie Temperly and Camryn Nies chipped in 10 apiece for the Hillmen. Emily Fields added 38 assists and 26 digs, and Tashner collected 30 digs.
BOYS PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Clayton Ridge 3rd at South Winn — At Calmar, Iowa: Iowa Class 1A No. 19-ranked Clayton Ridge placed third at the 23rd Annual South Winneshiek Invitational held at the South Winn Country Club on Tuesday. Keaton Reimer placed sixth and Gavin Moser came in 10th place. Moser also set a new personal best record for the season in 17:49. Erik Flores, Teagan Palmer and Jackson Patiño rounded out the team with all three of them running some of their best times this season.