Jeff Rapp briefly held his breath nearly every time he fielded an unexpected phone call or text message from anyone associated with the Dubuque Hempstead baseball program this summer.
As he found out later, the feeling was often mutual when he was the one doing the calling or texting.
But, fortunately, the news of a positive COVID-19 test within the program never came on any of those phone calls or texts. And the Mustangs enjoyed a memorable run that took them all the way to the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.
For the second time in his 10 years at the helm of his alma mater’s baseball program, Rapp has been selected the Telegraph Herald Coach of the Year. It came during a season in which every coach who navigated the uncharted waters of a pandemic deserved consideration for the honor.
“The biggest challenge was we really didn’t know what to expect on a day-to-day basis,” said Rapp, who has spent a total of 30 seasons as a coach in the Mustangs’ program. “Even coming into practice, you didn’t know what was going to happen. Every day was a little bit nerve-wracking because you’re just praying that everybody’s good and everybody’s healthy.
“You’re constantly on pins and needles, and you’re just hoping the plug doesn’t get pulled on you. It really hits home when teams around you get shut down for two weeks. It was a challenge, because you’re working with teenagers and you have to keep them reeled in so they can stay safe and healthy so they can finish their season. It took a different kind of focus than you’re used to during a normal season.”
And that applied to the adults in the program, as well.
“Even something as simple as bringing the team in together for a huddle after a practice or working on drills in small groups, you had to constantly remind yourself to social distance,” Rapp said. “You had to make sure you sanitized after each drill. It was just so abnormal for all of us. It was so out of the everyday routine.”
Fortunately, Rapp didn’t need an aggressive sales pitch to get his players to buy into a commitment to the team. The Mustangs entered the season with lofty expectations, and nobody associated with the team wanted to be the guy to mess it up.
Throughout the spring, many believed there wouldn’t even be a high school baseball season because of the pandemic. The state association gave it the green light in late May but with aggressive protocols aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. And, as the first state in the country to return to high school sports, Iowa baseball and softball coaches dealt with a bigger spotlight and a greater sense of responsibility.
The season started three weeks behind schedule, most teams reduced their number of playing dates, and the threat of a two-week quarantine over a positive test seemed to hang over the heads of every program in the state on a daily basis. So, social distancing, frequent hand sanitizing and wearing of masks became a small price to pay for having a season.
“We knew from the beginning that we had a pretty special team with the potential to make it to the state tournament, so we kept our circle as tight as possible and we did everything we could to follow the protocol,” senior second baseman Max Pins said on the eve of the state tournament. “We were focused on playing baseball, and we had one goal in mind: winning a state championship.
“By keeping our circle tight, we ended up doing a lot more things together as a team away from the field, so there was a lot of team bonding. It paid off, and now we have a great opportunity to play at Principal Park and prove to everybody that we belong down there.”
The Mustangs enjoyed a 16-2 season, including a 13-1 mark for the top winning percentage in the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division, a No. 1 seed in the substate and the 14th trip to the state tournament in program history. Hempstead led Class 4A with a .361 team batting average and scored 8.72 runs per game.
“We were very grateful to even have a season at all, we were grateful to finish it, and we were grateful to finish it in the manner we did at the state tournament and by making a good push while we were down there,” Rapp said after the Mustangs returned to state for the first time since 2014. “For me and for a lot of the kids in our program, the success we had this season becomes more of an expectation now. It becomes more a matter of what we should do every season, rather than just a hope. That’s the point we want to get to, mentally, as a program.”
And Rapp believes the Mustangs cleared a significant hurdle, despite a 9-8 walk-off loss to Ankeny in the semifinals.
“It was painful to lose that game, and it’s painful any time you lose a game that ends your season,” said Rapp, a 1988 Hempstead graduate who played in the state tournament as a senior. “But we did get over the hump. We got down, 5-0, in the first inning, and I’m sure there were a lot of people watching that game who thought it was over right there. But we came back, took the lead and had every opportunity to win.
“I would have liked our chances against Johnston in the championship game. To be honest, I think we were right there with the best teams in the state. We’re at the point where we can compete with anyone in the state. And the expectation is we get right back down there next year.”
Rapp credited much of the team’s success to Matt Cooksley, his assistant coach since 2015. Cooksley, who previously served as the school’s sophomore coach, stepped aside at the end of the season to spend more time with family.
“Matt’s been an unbelievable assistant coach,” Rapp said. “He and I clicked really well the last few years. I never had to tell him anything as far as what to teach, how to teach it or how to run a drill. He certainly had the kids’ respect, and he had my respect. He put in every bit as much time as I did, so he’s going to be tough to replace. Those are some awfully big shoes to fill.”