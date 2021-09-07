Maddy Maahs prefers to pass the credit to her teammates when it comes to accolades.
But in an instance like this, Western Dubuque’s senior setter deserves her just due.
During a sweep of Dubuque Wahlert on Aug. 31, Maahs surpassed 2,000 career assists in a Bobcats uniform, adding to the program record she already set at the end of last season. Following the Bobcats’ run to the semifinals of the Shirley Ryan Invitational in Mount Vernon on Saturday, Maahs sits at 2,119 assists in her career with most of her senior campaign left in front of her.
“It’s awesome, and if you asked me this three years ago when I was a freshman, I wouldn’t have believed I’d be able to do it,” said Maahs, who started on the varsity as a sophomore. “So much credit goes to Coach (Megan) Scherrman and Coach (Libby) Gansen, plus my teammates for putting in the time with me and believing in me.”
Maahs entered her final season already holding the program record, finishing last fall with 1,897 assists and surpassing the mark set by Britney Hermsen, who played from 2004-07, with 1,861.
“Honestly, we didn’t think she’d hit 2,000 quite this quick, but she’s been averaging about 40 assists per game,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “We knew right away as a freshman that she was someone that could do some things for us. You look at Maddy, and she has just these great hands. She’s so smart with a major volleyball IQ. She just knows when to dump the ball and when to kill, and she’s a very smart setter.”
Maahs continues to deliver at a blistering pace for the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Bobcats, racking up 222 assists this season and ranking third in the state, regardless of class, with an average of 11.5 assists per set.
“She’s always been so consistent,” Scherrman said. “Her leadership skills the last two years have been awesome. The whole team looks up to her. If there’s a practice and Maddy Maahs is sick, no one wants to play because it’s just not the same without Maddy Maahs.
“Her teammates trust her, and know she’s going to get them the ball when they’re supposed to get the ball. As a coach, that’s one last thing I have to coach. She’s never had to ask what to run or who to get the ball to, because she just knows.”
Maahs may be the engine that makes the Bobcats go, but she’s certainly had the privilege of playing alongside some tremendous hitters: from Meg Besler last year, to Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris this season, the talent surrounding her isn’t lost on Maahs.
“The credit goes to them, because an assist only counts if you put the ball away,” she said. “Credit to my passers, too, as they’re able to get the ball up to me too on the serve-receive. When you have three hitters that can put the ball away at the net, that makes my job a lot easier.”
But that’s the name of the game for success in volleyball, as the hitters need a great setter and a setter needs prolific hitters. Over the past three seasons, WD has most definitely had those in its cards.
“She’s just a great leader on the court and one of my best friends,” said Bahl, who leads the Bobcats with 106 kills this season. “On the court, we’re always working hard but have so much fun and are light hearted. She keeps things so fun for us. We all know how to hold each other accountable, too. I just go on the court every single day and know that the set will be there every single time. She always knows where to put the ball.”
Maahs played a pivotal role in the Bobcats reaching the Class 4A state championship match two years ago, as well as making the state semifinals last season. Wherever the determined Bobcats end up this fall, she’ll certainly set the stage for it.
“We’ve kind of all bought in to the process of getting back,” said Maahs, who is exploring her options for continuing her career at the college level. “Coming up short the past two years, that’s not a good feeling. This year, we’re all buying into the process of not just making it down there, but we want to win it all. Every day, every practice, every rep, it all matters.”
So while the record-setting numbers are great, Maahs and her teammates have one singular goal in mind.
“When we told her she hit 2,000, she was proud but didn’t really care,” Scherrman said. “She had the thought that it doesn’t matter if we don’t win a state championship. She’s OK with stepping back and letting others take the credit, but she definitely doesn’t give herself enough credit. She just wants to win that title, and this is a determined group. I definitely wouldn’t put anything past them.”