BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
For the third consecutive winter, the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will host the Theisen’s Snocross National.
Competition in the Amsoil series for snowmobile racing begins this morning and runs through late Saturday evening in several classes and age divisions. The family-friendly event, which includes a fireworks show and several vendors, is presented by Kwik Star and Altorfer CAT.
The event debuted in the area five years ago, when Sundown Mountain began a three-year run of hosting. But, Sundown’s location proved to be a drawback. It was limited in space, viewing area and, most importantly, parking. Fans took shuttles from nearby Peosta to the track.
The Fairgrounds features ample parking for spectators, as well as the racers and their trailers, and a natural venue for competition. The competition will take place at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway, which includes a natural seating bowl and grandstands.
The Amsoil Championship Snocross Series employs an advance crew to sites to make snow and groom courses. Organizers contacted the City of Dubuque and private snow-removal contractors and asked for their excess snow to be dumped at the facility.
For more information on the schedule and ticket information, visit www.snocross.com/theisens-snocross-national/. Tickets start at $25 for today’s events and $35 for a weekend pass, while children ages 12-and-under are admitted free. There are discounts for purchasing tickets online.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the free snowmobile rides and pro rider autograph sessions have been cancelled.
GRINNELL TO JOIN WAMAC IN 2023
Grinnell High School will join the WaMaC Conference beginning with the 2023-24 school year after its school board approved the move earlier this week. The Tigers are currently a member of the Little Hawkeye Conference.
Grinnell’s move will give the WaMaC a 12th member, a key factor in scheduling. It will compete as an 11-team league next year, when Dyersville Beckman and Maquoketa depart for the River Valley Conference.
The current 13-school WaMaC also includes Benton Community, Center Point-Urbana, Clear Creek-Amana, Independence, Marion, Mount Vernon, Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware and Williamsburg.
LAST CALL FOR JUNIOR BIG 10 QUALIFYING
Qualifying for the fifth annual Sedona Staffing Services Junior Big 10 will wrap up this weekend with sessions at noon on Saturday and at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque. Qualifying consists of six games across 12 lanes and bowlers may try to qualify as often as they like.
The tournament is for bowlers ages 8 to 18, male or female, and will be handicapped at 90 percent of 200. Qualifying fee is $15 for six games, and the first 63 qualifying bowlers who submit the $20 tournament entry fee will be included in the field. The tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money (smart fund scholarship), and the winner will take home $1,400 and the runner-up $650.
There is a sign-up sheet at Cherry Lanes. For more information, contact Cindy Cottrell at 563-599-4496.
BECKMAN SEEKS VARSITY SOFTBALL COACH
Dyersville Beckman seeks a varsity softball coach for this season. For information on the position, contact activities director Todd Troutman at 563-875-7188 or ttroutman@beckmancatholic.org