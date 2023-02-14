BELLEVUE, Iowa — It’s a slightly different mindset for the Bellevue Comets this postseason as opposed to last year.
But one that Hunter Putman and his teammates fully embrace.
“This year, we have a lot of potential to go all the way to the state championship,” Putman said. “If we play together as a team, we can get to where we want to be.”
Last season, the Comets somewhat surprisingly got hot at just the right time and qualified for the state tournament for the first time in 31 years. This year, after spending much of the season ranked in the Class 1A polls, Bellevue expects to make a return trip to Wells Fargo Arena.
“That would be our dream to go back-to-back,” Putman said. “We would make history if we could do that.”
So far, so good for the Comets as they completely overmatched visiting Springville, 82-28, in a 1A Substate 4 District 8 quarterfinal on Monday at Bellevue High School.
Putman was electric from the field, netting 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first half for Bellevue (17-5). Robert Paulsen added 13, Jensen Wedeking had 12 and Cameron Casel contributed 10 for the Comets who saw 10 players reach the scorer’s book.
Bellevue will host Clinton Prince of Peace on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cade Sheda had 11 points to lead Springville, which bowed out at 4-18.
Wedeking and Paulsen scored 13 of Bellevue’s first 15 points to jump to a 15-4 advantage. Paulsen’s steal and one-handed slam midway through the first encapsulated an entirely dominant opening 8 minutes on both ends of the floor.
“We wanted to try and pressure them right away,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “It’s been a while since we’ve tried to press like that. Our guys did a nice job of setting the tempo. We wanted to try and throw a knockout punch right away, and we did a great job of doing that.”
Bellevue’s swarming pressure defense overwhelmed the Orioles, forcing 12 first-quarter turnovers and 18 total in the first half. In addition, the Comets were shot efficiently from on offense, highlighted by a 5-of-8 effort from the 3-point line.
“Our defense is what controls our game,” Putman said. We are a defensive team, not an offensive one. “When we create turnovers, that’s when we go on runs.”
Bellevue jolted to a commanding 32-6 lead after one quarter and used a 9-0 run behind three consecutive points off steals from Putman and Casel to make it 41-6 early in the second.
The Comets left little suspense to the game’s outcome, leading, 53-16, at the break.
Knake feels it’s an added bonus to have several players on the roster who experienced the rigors of a postseason run last year.
“Our guys have confidence; I think we’re in the right state of mind,” Knake said. “It helps having that experience, but it still comes down to execution and I think our guys are ready.
And being in an underdog role in nearly every playoff game last year provoked Bellevue to keep its foot on the gas early and often Monday.
“We were that team last year,” Knake said. “The last thing we wanted to do was give (Springville) any confidence right away. To keep our guys from getting flat, we wanted to keep the pressure on and keep moving up and down.”
