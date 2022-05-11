DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Beckman needed a game like this.
Kaylee Lehmann scored a first-half hat trick and finished with four goals, Trista Schmidt completed her hat trick just 62 seconds into the second half, and the Trailblazers routed Maquoketa, 10-0, on Tuesday at Beckman High School.
Beckman improved to 5-7-1 overall, snapped a three-game winless streak and won for the first time since April 29.
“We needed it,” Lehmann said. “It definitely gave us confidence and it showed that we should just keep going. We know we can do it now. This just showed that we can do it.”
Maquoketa, which has 16 players on its roster but had only 12 in uniform for Tuesday’s match in 88-degree heat, fell to 1-10 overall.
The Blazers took a lead just 90 seconds into the match.
Lehmann blasted a shot on net that Maquoketa goalkeeper Keeley Waack blocked with her mitts, but it ricocheted back to a Beckman teammate for a follow-up shot. Waack stopped that attempt with her legs, but the ball deflected back to Lehmann for an easy tap-in.
Lehmann doubled the lead at the 10:30 mark, knocking home a corner kick from Hope Naber.
Schmidt ran onto a long through ball from the Beckman zone just 1:44 later, took a long touch and shot across the face of the goal and into the right corner as the Blazers took a 3-0 lead before the game was even a dozen minutes old.
“I’m going to give credit to (assistant coach Kayley Shoen) for this. We’ve been working on passing a lot, a lot of practices,” Schmidt said. “We’re really just pulling it all together at the end of the season. I think this game really gets us prepared to play as a team, not as individuals.”
Lehmann completed her hat trick with an assist from Alexie Hogan at the 21:23 mark.
Sophia Geistkemper scored in the 27th minute to stretch Beckman’s lead to 5-0. Schmidt scored her second goal on a cross from Hogan with 5:12 left in the half, and Hannah McDermott’s shot deflected off a Maquoketa defender and in for a 7-0 lead just 1:19 later.
“They were doing a nice job not sending the ball directly at the keeper and sending the ball the width of the net,” Blazers coach Greg Keegan said. “I just told them, good things happen when you do that.”
Schmidt completed her hat trick just 1:02 into the second half, Lehmann scored her fourth 43 seconds later, and Breanna Coohey, who started the first half in goal, ended the match with a goal in the 53rd minute.
Beckman put 13 of its 20 first-half shots on target and outshot the Cardinals, 24-2, overall in the match.
“It was a good game for us to work on things that we needed to work on,” Keegan said. “We’ve talked about just taking away passing lanes and stuff like that that they needed to work on that we’ve been harping on a little bit. They did some of that, so it was good.”
Waack finished with seven saves for Maquoketa.