For the fourth time since they entered the United States Hockey League together in 2010-11, the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Muskegon Lumberjacks will meet in the Clark Cup Playoffs.
The Saints won head-to-head series with the Lumberjacks in 2013 and 2017, while Muskegon eliminated Dubuque in 2015. Dubuque went on to win the Clark Cup in 2013 after edging the Lumberjacks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Dubuque landed the No. 2 seed in the East this season, while Muskegon finished 14 points back in third place.
Here is a capsule look at the best-of-3 Eastern Conference semifinal series:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (40-16-3-3) vs. MUSKEGON LUMBERJACKS (33-23-3-3)
Schedule: Game 1: 6:05 p.m. Friday at Mercy Health Arena, Muskegon.
Game 2: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Game 3: 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Mystique Community Ice Center (if necessary).
Tickets for Dubuque’s home playoff games went on sale Wednesday morning.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Muskegon won four of the seven meetings during the regular season. The teams split the four games at Mercy Health Arena, and the Lumberjacks took two of the three games at Mystique Community Ice Center. In the last meeting, the Saints edged Muskegon, 4-3, on April 8 at Mystique.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints enter the playoffs as the hottest team in the USHL after going 8-0-1 down the stretch to secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Sioux City had the second-longest points streak with four consecutive wins … Dubuque was also one of the better road teams in the USHL, going 19-7-5 away from Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints were 21-9-1 at home … Stephen Halliday, the career scoring leader in the USHL’s Tier I era, finished second in the league scoring race with 35 goals and 95 points, three behind Tri-City’s Jeremy Wilmer. Connor Kurth tallied 81 points to finish fifth in league scoring. Kurth also tied for second in the USHL with a plus-37 rating, and Zane Demsey finished sixth at plus-34 … Philip Svedeback finished fifth in the USHL with a 2.95 goals against average and second with a .910 save percentage — just .008 behind Tri-City’s Arsenii Sergeev. Paxton Geisel finished third with 25 victories in net. Geisel also led rookie goalies in wins, goals against average (3.13) and save percentage (.897) … Dubuque finished fifth in the USHL with a 21.4% success rate (43-for-201) on the power play and fifth with an 81.0% success rate on the penalty kill. They were shorthanded 237 times, eighth most in the USHL. Dubuque took 747 penalty minutes, second fewest in the USHL to Chicago’s 568 … Since joining the USHL in 2010-11, the Saints have won 14 playoff series, the most in the league during that span and four more than Fargo.
Scouting Muskegon: The Lumberjacks swept Cedar Rapids, 6-0 and 6-1, in the first round on Monday and Tuesday to advance to the conference semifinals. Chase Clark nearly earned a second-straight playoff shutout but allowed a Martins Lavins goal with 1:24 remaining in regulation in Game 2. Clark stopped 64 of 65 shots for a .985 save percentage … In both games, the Lumberjacks seized momentum by scoring the first goal on the power play, and they torched the RoughRiders for six power play goals in 10 opportunities. Owen Mehlenbacher scored two power play goals, Joey Larson tallied four power play assists and nine different players tallied at least one point in power play situations in the series … The Lumberjacks finished second in the USHL with 256 goals scored in the regular season but also allowed 252 goals, the third most. They also lead the playoffs in scoring, and 13 different players had points against Cedar Rapids ... Muskegon went 17-12-2 at home and 16-11-4 on the road this season … Muskegon finished fourth in the USHL with a 22.2% success rate (49-for-221) on the power play and 16th with a 73.6% success rate on the penalty kill. The Lumberjacks were shorthanded 246 times, fifth most in the USHL. Muskegon took 890 penalty minutes, seventh fewest in the league … Muskegon has won six playoff series since entering the league.