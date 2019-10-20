IOWA CITY — The formula seemed eerily familiar.
Iowa allows a lesser opponent to stick around, then surrenders a big play late that leads to a stolen victory.
This time, the Hawkeyes made the plays to close it out.
Keith Duncan kicked four field goals, and Mekhi Sargent ran for a critical 14-yard touchdown — tied for Iowa’s longest rushing touchdown of the season — in the closing minutes as No. 23-ranked Iowa ended a two-game losing streak with a 26-20 homecoming victory over Purdue on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) won for the first time in three tries against the Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3) and improved to 22-20-2 against Purdue all-time in Iowa City. The Boilermakers lead the series overall, 48-39-3.
“Of course we’d rather kick extra points, but it’s fun to go get some field goals out there,” said Duncan, who is 17-for-19 this season and leads the nation in field goals made. “It’s a great job by our offense to go out there and get us in position to get some points.”
But those missed scoring opportunities nearly cost the Hawkeyes. A pair of Purdue field goals in the fourth quarter trimmed Iowa’s lead to 19-13 with 2:59 left before Iowa recovered an onside kick.
Sargent ran for 21 yards on the first snap, then dashed into the end zone on the next play to extend Iowa’s lead back to 13. Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Payne Durham with 24 seconds left, but Iowa again recovered the onside kick to hang on.
“At some point you’ve just got to find a way to get it done,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s not always going to be pretty. I’m proud of our guys the way they persevered, and it wasn’t easy going down the stretch for sure.”
Plummer, who completed 30 of 50 passes for 327 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, was the second consecutive visiting quarterback with Dubuque ties. He was born in Dubuque before moving to Arizona with his mother. His father, Brad, still lives and works in Dubuque.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who led the Nittany Lions to a 17-12 win over the Hawkeyes last weekend, is the son of John Clifford, who played football at the University of Dubuque and graduated in 1986.
Quarterback Nate Stanley completed 23 of 33 passes for 260 yards with one interception. He passed Chuck Hartlieb for fourth in school history with 7,122 career passing yards. His career total of 6,989 yards of total offense moved him past Matt Rodgers for fourth on the program list.
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith set career highs with nine receptions for 106 yards, but left the game with an apparent right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.
Iowa had little trouble moving the ball between the 20-yard lines on its first two drives, but couldn’t finish either in the end zone as Duncan kicked field goals of 30 and 44 yards. The Hawkeyes’ first two possession covered a combined 119 yards on 22 plays. Duncan added a 42-yard field goal with 2:14 left in the half.
“Iowa took it down and drove it the first couple times, but at least we held them to field goals,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “And then we kind of got on a roll and got some stops.”
Purdue drove 78 yards in just 1:36, capping the seven-play drive with Plummer’s 7-yard touchdown pass to David Bell with 38 seconds left in the half.
Iowa finally found the end zone on its first possession of the second half, moving 72 yards in nine plays as Tyler Goodson capped the drive from the 1 with his first career touchdown run.
It was just the Hawkeyes’ second touchdown in Big Ten play since the third quarter of their 30-0 victory over Rutgers on Sept. 7 — a span of nearly 12 full quarters.
Duncan added a 38-yard field goal on the first snap of the fourth quarter to push Iowa’s lead to 19-7, before Purdue’s J.D. Dellinger converted from 27 and 36 yards.
“Typically every Big Ten game you can count on it being a battle, and today was certainly a good illustration of that,” Ferentz said.