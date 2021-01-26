The American International College hockey staff received a pretty solid assist when it came to recruiting Dubuque Fighting Saints alternate captain Evan Stella this winter.
Stella’s older brother, Jake, played a significant role in the Yellow Jackets landing the 5-foot-10, 179-pound defenseman for next season. The natives of Karlstad, Sweden, will play together for the next two seasons in Springfield, Mass.
“Having the chance to play together is something we’ve wanted to do our whole lives, but we never had the chance, so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Evan Stella, 19, said. “Growing up, we played a lot of pond hockey together and we’d play just for fun, but never on the same team. It means a lot to us, and I know it will be pretty special for my mom and dad to see two sons playing hockey on the same team.”
Under the direction of fifth-year coach Eric Lang, the Yellow Jackets have been the feel-good story of NCAA Division I hockey in recent seasons. Long considered an afterthought, AIC has won the last two Atlantic Hockey regular-season league championships and is currently ranked No. 19 in the country.
Jake Stella, a 5-11, 185-pound left wing, has contributed one goal and 10 points in 39 career games for the Yellow Jackets. He played junior hockey for the South Shore Kings in suburban Boston and the Corpus Christi Ice Rays of the North American League prior to joining AIC.
“I’m really excited about playing there,” Evan Stella said. “The hockey is really good, and they win a lot of games. But the academic side of it is really good, too. They do a great job in making sure you get the academic support you need, which will be huge for me coming in as an international student.”
Evan Stella joined the Saints in the middle of last season and has been one of the team’s steadiest defensemen. He has registered three goals and seven points in 49 games while seeing action in all situations for Dubuque.
“Evan’s really been a model of consistency since he came to us last season,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “You never have to question his work ethic on a day-to-day basis. His performances are consistently effective, and having a guy like him on your roster only strengthens your team.
“Anything you can ask of a defenseman, he can do, and he’s well above the average in every category. He’s covered all the bases for us, and we’re excited to see what he can accomplish at the next level with his brother at AIC.”
The Yellow Jackets’ current roster includes a pair of former Saints in senior defenseman Jeff Baum and freshman forward Jan Kern. Reggie Millette, who spent a year and a half in Dubuque before returning to Austin of the NAHL earlier this month, has also committed to AIC for next season.