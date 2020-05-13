Everything in life is better with your best friend by your side.
You’re never going to tell Megan Maahs and Rose
Simon-Ressler any different.
The standout girls basketball players at Western Dubuque took varying paths to the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball program — Simon-Ressler gambled on herself as a walk-on before earning a scholarship, then Maahs followed a year later on a full ride — but their journey together with the Panthers was worth every step of the way.
Simon-Ressler capped her career with the Panthers in March when the rest of the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic just ahead of the start of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, while Maahs has a redshirt senior season remaining this winter after sitting out the 2018-19 campaign following a knee injury eight games into the season.
“It went really fast and it was honestly a dream come true,” Simon-Ressler said. “I could have never imagined this. I’ll always look back and be so thankful that I chose UNI and that Megan chose UNI. If you can go through college basketball with a best friend, it’s worth more than anything. I’ll always be thankful for that.”
While being teammates on the court together has come to a close, the Bobcat duo is ready to take their own steps in their careers. Both graduated this month and earned their degrees, as Simon-Ressler held a 3.88 grade point average and attained her master’s degree in community health education. She recently accepted a marketing position with a non-profit organization, Fountain of Youth, in Dubuque.
Maahs earned her bachelor’s degree in public health with a 3.5 GPA and has applied for the Masters of Business Administration program at UNI.
“It feels like just yesterday that we were at the TH taking the Players of the Year photo,” said Maahs, who with Simon-Ressler earned the honor in 2015. She received it again in 2016. “Time flies and you have to enjoy your time together. Just look back on all the fun memories we made. Life still goes on and we’re still going to be able to create more memories.”
In their final year together, Maahs and Simon-Ressler helped the Panthers finish the regular season 18-11 overall. In her final game with the Panthers — a 91-78 home win over Drake in the regular-season finale that completed a state sweep over Iowa, Iowa State and the Bulldogs — Simon-Ressler had two points, two assists and three rebounds. Maahs added nine points, three rebounds and three steals.
“It was definitely bittersweet,” Simon-Ressler said. “The fact that we did end with a win though, that made it a little more special, and to do it against Drake — a team Megan or I had never beaten — that was truly great. To get to the MVC tournament and find out it was canceled, that’s something you would never think could happen. It’s definitely sad but I guess it had to come to an end somehow, and the fact that we went out on a win ... you can’t be too sad about that.
“It’s really sad knowing I won’t be playing with Megan or the team again, but even having that taken away I wouldn’t change it for the world. We had a long, good ride together.”
Simon-Ressler averaged 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over all 29 games last season with 18 starts. Maahs started 24 of 25 games this year and averaged 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. While the two have been playing together for years, it comes as a surprise that they never actually lived together in Cedar Falls.
“We did everything together, and we lived down the street from each other,” said Simon-Ressler, who had career highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds, both in 2018. “We decided it would be best not to live together. It allowed us to do things outside of our friendship while still doing just about everything together.
“Living together would have been too much,” she finished with a laugh.
As a sophomore, Maahs earned first team all-Missouri Valley Conference, MVC all-defensive team and MVC all-tournament team honors in 2018. She holds career highs of 18 points and 16 rebounds, both coming in 2018. While last year was all about the comeback from an ACL injury and wearing a knee brace most of the season, she’s hoping she can finish her final season at UNI in typical Maahs fashion.
But of course, the offseason is already off to a very unique start.
“It’s extremely different, but that’s the case for everyone across the country,” Maahs said. “I’ve been doing workouts with my sisters at home and trying to find different workouts online. The basketball part, it takes you back to your younger days shooting hoops out back on the old hoop. It’s going well, and it’s been nice to spend so much time with my family and I’m soaking it in.”
Best friends in high school can drift apart in college, even if they’re at the same school and on the same basketball team. But nothing will come between the relationship these Bobcats have forged, while also becoming Panthers.
“People might have wondered how our relationship would go and how it would change,” Simon-Ressler said. “It made us even closer and we pushed each other in different ways to become good leaders for the team. We learned about leadership and went through that together. When it came to school stuff and being involved, we both pushed each other to be the best that we could be. I’m really excited for it to be Megan without Rose next year, which is just as important.”
Added Maahs: “She’s been with me through it all, obviously. We’ve been through the highs and lows together, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without Rose. I love her.”